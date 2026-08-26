Seeking Greatness Reports More Than PLN 30 Million in Sales Over Four Years

Kraków, Poland, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seeking Greatness, a Polish personal development and education company founded by Sylwia Kornas and Tomasz Kornas, reports more than PLN 30 million in cumulative sales generated over a four-year period, alongside approximately PLN 3 million in advertising investment during the company's expansion.

The reported figures provide an update on the development of Seeking Greatness and the commercial structure supporting a growing education business. The company operates programmes focused on personal development, transformation, mindset, business execution and long-term implementation.

Seeking Greatness describes the four-year period as a phase of structured business development involving programme expansion, paid customer acquisition, sales processes, measurement and reinvestment. The reported sales figure represents cumulative sales rather than profit or net income.

Seeking Greatness Reports Four-Year Sales Growth

Seeking Greatness reports more than PLN 30 million in cumulative sales across four years. The company attributes the reported growth to the development of structured educational programmes and a commercial model combining marketing, sales, customer acquisition and programme delivery.

The company states that growth has required increasing attention to operational systems as participation and programme activity expanded. Business development has included the formalisation of marketing processes, customer acquisition measurement, sales activity and educational delivery.

The reported sales figure does not represent profit. Revenue and sales figures do not independently establish operating margins, net income, customer acquisition costs or overall financial performance. Such factors remain relevant when evaluating the financial development of an education business.

Approximately PLN 3 Million in Advertising Investment

Seeking Greatness also reports approximately PLN 3 million invested in advertising during the four-year growth period. Paid advertising formed part of the company's customer acquisition strategy alongside other channels, including existing audience engagement and referrals.

Advertising expenditure provided an additional mechanism for reaching prospective programme participants. The company reports that advertising activity was accompanied by measurement of campaign performance, customer response, sales conversion and acquisition economics.

The relationship between advertising expenditure and reported sales remains an important component of the company's growth model. Advertising investment alone does not establish profitability, making customer acquisition costs, conversion rates, programme pricing and delivery expenses relevant considerations for evaluating performance.

Expansion of the Educational Model

Seeking Greatness has developed an educational ecosystem combining longer-term personal development programmes with more specialised education.

The company's nine-month Akademia programme forms part of the personal development offering. The educational structure also includes Ekspert, a programme associated with Tomasz Kornas and focused on areas including business positioning, sales, client acquisition and implementation.

Seeking Greatness reports participation from more than 1,000 women across the company's broader personal development ecosystem. The participation figure is presented as company-reported information.

The development of structured programmes represents a shift from education models primarily dependent on individual seminars, events or direct founder involvement. Programme structures can provide defined learning frameworks and repeatable delivery processes as an education business expands.

Founder Roles Within Seeking Greatness

Sylwia Kornas and Tomasz Kornas founded Seeking Greatness and contribute different areas of expertise to the company's educational and commercial activities.

Sylwia Kornas is associated with personal development, transformation, self-image and mindset-focused education. Tomasz Kornas is associated with business execution, sales, client acquisition, measurement and implementation.

The division of responsibilities supports the company's approach to combining personal development education with business-focused training and operational systems.

As the company expands its programme structure, standardised processes remain relevant to programme delivery, customer communication, marketing, sales and business operations.

Purpose and Commercial Operations

Seeking Greatness positions personal development and commercial management as complementary components of the company's operating model. The company states that purpose provides direction while commercial processes support programme delivery and business expansion.

“Purpose tells us why the company exists, but it cannot replace the fundamentals of running a business,” said Sylwia Kornas and Tomasz Kornas founders of Seeking Greatness. “If we want to reach more people and deliver education at a higher level, we also have to understand marketing, sales, measurement, customer acquisition and the economics behind growth.”

The reported four-year sales figure and advertising investment provide indicators of the scale of commercial activity undertaken by Seeking Greatness. Further evaluation of business performance would require additional information regarding profitability, operating costs, acquisition efficiency and future financial results.

Next Stage of Development

Seeking Greatness expects continued development of its educational programmes, operational systems and customer acquisition processes as the company moves into its next stage of growth.

The company's current model combines personal development education, business education, structured programmes, marketing activity and operational processes. Continued expansion will require attention to programme delivery, customer experience, acquisition efficiency and organisational capacity.

The reported results provide a company-level update on Seeking Greatness and its development within Poland's personal development and education sector.

About Seeking Greatness

Seeking Greatness is a Polish personal development and education company founded by Sylwia Kornas and Tomasz Kornas. The company develops structured educational programmes covering personal development, transformation, mindset, business execution and long-term implementation. The educational ecosystem includes the nine-month Akademia programme and specialised education including Ekspert. Seeking Greatness reports more than PLN 30 million in cumulative sales over four years and approximately PLN 3 million invested in advertising during the growth period.

Learn more at www.seekinggreatness.com





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