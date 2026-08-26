Asure Software Strengthens Luna AI With Agentic Capabilities Across the Payroll and HR Suite

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), a provider of payroll and HR solutions for employers and enterprise payroll tax and treasury infrastructure, highlighted 50 money- and time-saving functions its Luna AI does now — real work for employees and employers, in the US and Canada.

Examples include:

Employees ask:

“How much PTO do I have left?”

“Book me off next Thursday and Friday.”

“Show me my last paystub.”

Luna answers:

See what you can request — Luna shows every kind of time off you are eligible for — PTO, sick, personal and any custom bank your employer offers.

Check your balances — Current, scheduled and available hours for every accrual bucket, in one answer.

Book time off — Ask in plain language. Luna works out the hours behind “next Thursday and Friday” or “the first week of July” and files the request for you.

Employers ask:

“Who hasn’t signed the new employee handbook yet?”

“Anything stalled for more than five days?”

“Send reminders to everyone still incomplete on the handbook.”

Luna answers:

Who has not signed — Name a document and Luna returns every recipient, grouped by where they are, in one answer.

What has gone quiet — Surface the people who have stalled — with a follow-up window you describe in your own words, not a fixed setting.

Trace one document end to end — The full history of a single document — sent, viewed, reminded, signed, downloaded — with timestamps and who did what.

Find the full list of over 50 functions that the Luna AI agent can do for you now on the Employer Economy blog on Substack.

Luna is embedded across AsureCentral and is designed to help employers, managers and employees get answers, identify issues, act and keep payroll and HR operations moving. Asure today serves more than 100,000 growing businesses and provides payroll, HR and tax infrastructure supporting more than two million US employees and hundreds of thousands more in Canada.

“Luna AI is not a payroll chatbot. It’s a layer that takes work off the owner’s desk entirely,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Asure Software. “It does judgment work more efficiently, which is central to saving clients money. The important question for AI is no longer simply, ‘Can it answer the question?’ The question is, ‘Can it recognize the problem, take the next action and help get the work completed?’ That is where Luna is creating value today.”

Asure has concentrated Luna’s agentic capabilities in areas where employers face recurring administrative burden and financial risk: employee service, payroll preparation, payroll execution, tax and compliance, and money movement and employer administration.

From “Copilot” to “Coworker”

A conventional AI assistant tells an employer:

“Three employees appear to have missing time.”

An agentic system does the work:

“Three employees have missing time. The issue has been identified, the appropriate managers have been contacted, completed corrections have been incorporated into the workflow, and the unresolved exception has been routed for human review before payroll closes.”

That progression — from observe → reason → decide → act → verify → escalate when necessary — represents the model Asure believes can materially reduce employer administrative burden.

Asure’s AsureCentral connects payroll, tax, HR, time and recruiting, while Asure’s payroll tax and treasury infrastructure extends into funding, reconciliation, payments, tax filings and interactions with government agencies.

For Asure, the economic opportunity is large. Because payroll, payroll taxes, HR administration and employee service involve vast numbers of repetitive but consequential transactions. Errors result in lost productivity and incorrect employee pay, tax penalties, funding problems, compliance exposure and additional administrative labor.

Asure’s Luna therefore creates value in two ways: reducing the time employers spend performing administrative work and cutting the financial cost of mistakes, delays and missed exceptions.

“The most valuable agent isn’t necessarily the one that writes the best paragraph,” Goepel said. “For an employer, it’s the agent that notices an employee is missing hours before payroll closes, identifies an unusual deduction, tracks down a failed ACH, sees a tax deadline approaching or gets a routine employee question resolved without the owner ever having to touch it.”

The Economic Impact: Giving Employers Back Scarce Administrative Capacity

The opportunity is to reduce the accumulated administrative burden imposed by dozens of small employer responsibilities — reviewing payroll, identifying exceptions, answering employee questions, monitoring deadlines, following up on payments and escalating unusual circumstances.

For investors, Asure believes that transition can have implications on both sides of the economic equation.

For Asure customers, agentic automation can potentially lower administrative labor requirements, shorten resolution times, reduce payroll and compliance mistakes and allow owners and managers to redirect time toward revenue-producing activities.

For Asure, Luna can potentially allow the company to provide increasingly sophisticated payroll, tax, HR and managed-service capabilities while using automation to increase the productivity of Asure’s own specialists.

That model — AI performing repeatable work, humans supplying expertise and judgment where required, and software coordinating both — has the potential to increase customer value while improving operating leverage.

AI That Removes Work Instead of Creating Another Tool to Operate

Asure believes this distinction is particularly important for small and midsized businesses.

For decades, payroll and HR software has given employers increasingly powerful tools. But those tools frequently left the employer responsible for recognizing the problem, figuring out which screen to use, deciding what action to take and confirming that the issue was resolved.

Luna is designed around a different objective: reduce the amount of work that reaches the employer in the first place.

“Software historically made employers better at doing administrative work,” Goepel said. “Agentic AI gives us the opportunity to remove some of that work altogether. That’s a fundamentally different value proposition. Our goal with Luna is simple: fewer hours spent administering payroll and HR, fewer costly exceptions, and more time running the business.”

About Asure Software

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) provides payroll and HR solutions for employers and enterprise payroll tax and treasury infrastructure for large organizations. For employers, Asure’s platform covers payroll, HR, recruiting, time and attendance, benefits, and compliance — delivered through AsureCentral, its connected platform, or through AsureWorks, its managed services offering for employers who prefer to outsource the work entirely. For large enterprises, Asure’s payroll tax and treasury infrastructure handles multi-jurisdiction tax filing, funding, and money movement, integrating with platforms including Workday, Oracle, and SAP. For more information, visit www.asuresoftware.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Patrick McKillop

Vice President, Investor Relations

Asure Software

617-335-5058

patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com