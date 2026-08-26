Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results on September 30, 2026

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) announced today that it will hold its fiscal fourth quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. Mountain time.

The call will be webcast live at http://investors.micron.com/. Webcast replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron’s Investor Relations website for approximately one year after the call.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. is a global leader in semiconductor memory and storage, powering AI and compute-intensive applications from cloud to edge. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology and product leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron’s comprehensive portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR solutions deliver the speed, efficiency, and scale today’s workloads demand, accelerating intelligence to enrich life for all. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

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Micron Media Relations Contact

Mark Plungy

Micron Technology, Inc.

+1 (408) 203-2910

corpcomms@micron.com



Micron Investor Relations Contact

Satya Kumar

Micron Technology, Inc.

+1 (408) 450-6199

satyakumar@micron.com