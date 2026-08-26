SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: AXG) Announces AI Infrastructure Expansion with 100 MW High-Performance Computing Target

HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: AXG) (together with its subsidiaries, "AXG" or the "Company"), a leading financial technology firm bridging traditional and digital asset, today announced the launch of its artificial intelligence ("AI") and high-performance computing ("HPC") infrastructure business through its newly established U.S. division, AXG Digital.

Founded in Utah, USA, AXG Digital serves as the Company’s dedicated AI infrastructure division, focused on scaling high-performance data center capacity to meet the surging global demand for AI computing power.

Corporate Mission and Strategic Aim

AXG Digital is committed to developing and operating the critical infrastructure required to support the next generation of AI and HPC. The Company’s strategy combines access to advantaged power, scalable data-center development, strategic energy and infrastructure partnerships, and HPC capacity to serve the growing needs of hyperscalers, enterprises, cloud providers, and AI developers. AXG Digital aims to build a durable, capital-efficient infrastructure platform capable of scaling across multiple geographies and project types, while maintaining a disciplined focus on reliability, speed to market, and long-term economic value.

Global AI Infrastructure Expansion

The latest HPC infrastructure expansion represents a key strategic enhancement of AXG’s full-stack AI service capabilities and a significant addition to its established AI technology and business ecosystem.

In February 2026, AXG launched KOVAR AI, an enterprise LLM gateway providing corporate clients with centralized access to AI computing power.

In March 2026, AXG introduced KOVAR Cloud and KOVARouter, an institutional-grade infrastructure offering a unified API for one-click access to global AI models, featuring millisecond-level intelligent routing that automatically optimizes for real-time performance and cost.

The platform also integrates KOVAR KYA (Know Your Agent), a decentralized identity compliance engine designed to ensure auditable AI-driven on-chain activities.

In April 2026, AXG signed a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with SC Ventures (Standard Chartered’s innovation arm) to co-develop AGENPAY, an initiative focused on intelligent payment routing and advanced API retrieval, laying a robust foundation for agent-driven payments in the AI era.

Building on this software and ecosystem foundation, AXG Digital is now constructing a geographically diversified AI infrastructure platform designed to address the rapidly growing demand for HPC capacity. The Company has identified a development pipeline representing more than 1 GW potential capacity across Europe, the United States and sub-Arctic markets.

Within this broader pipeline, AXG Digital is currently targeting more than 100 MW of capacity to become operational by 2028, across projects at varying stages of development, commercialization and financing.

The platform is focused on combining access to advantaged power, modular and scalable data-center infrastructure, and institutional capital to accelerate the deployment of AI-ready compute capacity. These projects are expected to support the continued expansion of AXG Digital’s compute ecosystem.

About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: AXG) is a leading global regulated fintech company. Established in 2016, AXG combines blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies to operate a fully compliant dual-token digital economy super platform.

Guided by the mission “Mobilizing Tokens 24/7,” the Company operates two core business pillars: Digital Asset Tokens and AI Tokens. Its offerings span stablecoin issuance and payments, asset tokenization, securities trading and asset management, as well as AI-powered services including cloud infrastructure, Know-Your-Agent verification, and token router.

Through its integrated ecosystem, including AX COIN, AX ONE, FERION, Solomon JFZ, AgentX, and KOVAR, AXG empowers global institutions and investors to capitalize on the rapid growth of the dual-token economy.

For more information, visit www.alloyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn at AXG (Solowin Holdings).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company has attempted to identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in its other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@solowin.io

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com