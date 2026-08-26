Cricut to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricut, Inc. (“Cricut”) (NASDAQ: CRCT), the creative technology company that has brought a connected platform for making to millions of users worldwide, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences.

Details for the events are as follows:

Barclays 19 th Annual Global Consumer Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, in Boston.

Annual Global Consumer Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, in Boston. Goldman Sachs 2026 Communacopia + Technology Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2026, in San Francisco.





The presentations will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Cricut’s website at https://investor.cricut.com/. A replay of the presentations will be available on the website following the completion of the events.

About Cricut, Inc.

Cricut, Inc. is a creative platform company that makes it easy for users to create meaningful personal items. Cricut hardware and software work together as a connected platform for consumers to make beautiful, high-quality projects quickly and easily. These industry-leading products include a flagship line of smart cutting machines — the Cricut Maker® family, the Cricut Explore® family, the Cricut Joy® family — accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress®, the Infusible Ink™ system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to providing tools and materials, Cricut fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.

Cricut has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog (https://cricut.com/blog/news/) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Contacts:

Press

pr@cricut.com

Investor Relations

Chris Belfiore

investors@cricut.com

Source: Cricut, Inc.