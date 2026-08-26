GCL’s Publishing Subsidiary 4Divinity Spotlighted New Trailers for Five Titles During gamescom 2026, with Appearances at Opening Night Live and the Future Games Show

4Divinity featured new trailers for "The Defiant," "Showa American Story," and "Genigods: Nezha" during Geoff Keighley's gamescom Opening Night Live on August 25 and unveiled new trailers for "Guns of Eschaton" and "Sword Sage: Awakening" during the Future Games Show at gamescom on August 26.





SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCL Global Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: GCL) ("GCL" or the "Company"), a leading provider of games and entertainment, today announced that its publishing subsidiary, 4Divinity Pte. Ltd. ("4Divinity"), unveiled new trailers for five titles from its growing global portfolio during gamescom 2026, the world's largest games event, taking place in Cologne, Germany, from August 26 to 30.

Three new trailers for "The Defiant," "Showa American Story," and "Genigods: Nezha," were featured during gamescom Opening Night Live, the marquee showcase hosted by Geoff Keighley, on Tuesday, August 25. Two additional titles, "Guns of Eschaton" and "Sword Sage: Awakening," debuted new trailers during the Future Games Show at gamescom, the digital showcase produced by Future, on Wednesday, August 26.

"This event is one of the most important days on the global games calendar, and it's the perfect stage to feature the breadth of 4Divinity’s growing IP portfolio," said Sebastian Toke, Group CEO of GCL. "From a rarely told chapter of World War II to original takes on Chinese mythology and the occult Western, our slate reflects our clear strategy to partner with bold, distinctive creators and bring Asian-developed and globally ambitious IP to players worldwide. Having five titles exhibited across Opening Night Live and the Future Games Show is an indicator of the momentum behind our pipeline."

Trailers Featured at gamescom Opening Night Live (August 25)

The Defiant — Developed by Hoothanes, "The Defiant" is a story-driven, cinematic first-person shooter set in the Asian theatre of World War II, placing players in the midst of China's War of Resistance, a vast and brutal conflict that has remained largely unexplored in interactive entertainment. Built in Unreal Engine 5 by a veteran team of filmmakers and game developers, the game moves fluidly between stealth infiltration, close-quarters firefights, sniping, and large-scale assaults, and features firearms recreated as historical artifacts. Watch the latest trailer here: (TRAILER LINK)

— Developed by Hoothanes, "The Defiant" is a story-driven, cinematic first-person shooter set in the Asian theatre of World War II, placing players in the midst of China's War of Resistance, a vast and brutal conflict that has remained largely unexplored in interactive entertainment. Built in Unreal Engine 5 by a veteran team of filmmakers and game developers, the game moves fluidly between stealth infiltration, close-quarters firefights, sniping, and large-scale assaults, and features firearms recreated as historical artifacts. Watch the latest trailer here: (TRAILER LINK) Showa American Story — Developed by NEKCOM, "Showa American Story" is a genre-blending action RPG and an enthusiastic love letter to 1980s pop culture and cult classic B-movies. Players take on the role of 19-year-old stuntwoman Chouko on a journey of truth and revenge across an alternate North America reimagined as an unofficial colony of Japan, combining fast, free-flowing combat with deep customization of the RV she calls home. Watch the trailer here: (TRAILER LINK)

— Developed by NEKCOM, "Showa American Story" is a genre-blending action RPG and an enthusiastic love letter to 1980s pop culture and cult classic B-movies. Players take on the role of 19-year-old stuntwoman Chouko on a journey of truth and revenge across an alternate North America reimagined as an unofficial colony of Japan, combining fast, free-flowing combat with deep customization of the RV she calls home. Watch the trailer here: (TRAILER LINK) Genigods: Nezha — Developed by Genigods Lab, "Genigods: Nezha" is a hardcore single-player action RPG, built in Unreal Engine 5, rooted in the chaos of ancient Chinese genesis mythology. Players take on the role of Spirit Pearl, the first spark of life forged by Nüwa, the Goddess of Life, evolving across an epic journey and ultimately reborn as the legendary Nezha, battling colossal gods whose bodies form the battlefield itself. Watch the trailer here: (TRAILER LINK)





New Trailers Shown On Future Games Show at gamescom (August 26)

Guns of Eschaton — Developed by Eschatology Entertainment and shaped by the art direction of Viktor Antonov, whose work helped define the worlds of Half-Life 2 and Dishonored, "Guns of Eschaton" is an original, hardcore FPS Soulslike set in an occult apocalyptic Western universe. It fuses the precision of first-person shooters with the deliberate combat, exploration, and build crafting of Soulslike games, playable solo or in co-op. Watch the new trailer here: (TRAILER LINK)

— Developed by Eschatology Entertainment and shaped by the art direction of Viktor Antonov, whose work helped define the worlds of Half-Life 2 and Dishonored, "Guns of Eschaton" is an original, hardcore FPS Soulslike set in an occult apocalyptic Western universe. It fuses the precision of first-person shooters with the deliberate combat, exploration, and build crafting of Soulslike games, playable solo or in co-op. Watch the new trailer here: (TRAILER LINK) Sword Sage: Awakening — Developed by SwordPandaGames, "Sword Sage: Awakening" is a Chinese myth-and-folklore-driven action RPG set in an immortal hero’s fantasy world (Xianxia) of Jiannandao, an ancient region in modern-day Sichuan, China. Players follow San Niang, a young disciple of the Yuangong Sect, wielding secret sword techniques, martial arts, and Taoist spells against monstrous Yaoguai across ancient temples, mountain paths, and bamboo forests. Watch the new trailer here: (TRAILER LINK)





About GCL Global Holdings

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. ("GCL") is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands (GCL together with its subsidiaries, the "GCL Group"). Through its operating subsidiaries, GCL Group unites people through its ecosystem of content and hardware in games and entertainment, enabling creators to deliver engaging experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content as well as multimedia peripherals to bridge cultures and reach a global audience by introducing Asian-developed IP across consoles and PCs. Learn more at https://www.gclglobalholdings.com/

About 4Divinity

4Divinity is a digital and retail games publishing company and an indirect majority-owned subsidiary of GCL, focused on bringing exciting game content from around the world to Asia and introducing Asian content to a global market. Along with its sister company, Epicsoft Asia, 4Divinity is partnering with publishers and development studios to introduce brand-new IP to the region. https://www.4divinity.com/

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