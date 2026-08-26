Copper Intelligence Inc. to Present at the Clean Energy & Metals Virtual Investor Conference on August 27th

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Intelligence Inc. (OTCID: CUAI) today announced that Andrew Groves, Chairman, and Alan Kessler, President, will present live at the Clean Energy & Metals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 27th, 2026.

DATE: August 27th

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

The company will provide a corporate update as well as recent drilling progress at Butembo including:

Drilling that demonstrates strong near-surface grade profile

Expansion drilling extends mineralization at Butembo by 200 meters to over 300 meters

Native copper and Cuprite intersected over 5 meters in BCDD-006





About Copper Intelligence

Copper Intelligence (OTCID: CUAI) is a U.S.-publicly traded copper exploration and development company focused on advancing high-potential copper assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company's strategy is aligned with the growing global demand for secure, diversified, and responsible sources of critical minerals.

Copper has become one of the most strategic commodities of the modern economy, supporting electrification, renewable energy, electric vehicles, artificial intelligence infrastructure, data centers, defense technologies, and global economic development. Rising demand, combined with constrained new supply and lengthy project development timelines, has elevated copper from a traditional industrial commodity to a strategic material critical to the future global economy.

The growing emphasis on supply chain security has increased the importance of developing copper resources in reliable jurisdictions. Copper Intelligence believes its focus on the Democratic Republic of Congo positions the company to participate in the next generation of secure copper supply growth as governments and industries prioritize resilient critical mineral supply chains.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is among the world's largest copper-producing regions, with the country accounting for approximately 65% of newly announced copper reserves worldwide in 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Copper Intelligence has expanded its portfolio with the Kitungu Exploration License PR-15880, extending the company’s exploration activities beyond its Eastern Congo Butembo program into the highly prospective Copper Belt of southern DRC. The company has also established a strategic joint venture with CoTec Holdings Corp. focused on processing historical copper tailings in the country, advancing opportunities to unlock additional copper resources through innovative processing solutions.

Through its exploration, development, and processing initiatives, Copper Intelligence is positioned to support the growing need for secure copper supply chains and participate in the global transition toward a more resilient and sustainable critical minerals ecosystems.

Copper Intelligence (OTCID: CUAI) is the first stand-alone DRC-focused copper company to be publicly traded in the United States.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Maxine Gordon

Regional Executive Director

Copper Intelligence

14 Wall Street 20h Floor

New York, NY 10005

Tel +1-917-478-0406

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com