Altai Announces Executive Leadership Change

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altai Resources Inc. (NEX: ATI.H) (“Altai” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Mr. Fraser Laschinger as the Company’s new Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, effective immediately, replacing Mr. Kursat Kacira who has resigned today. The Board thanks Mr. Kacira for his service and contributions to the Company, and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

Mr. Laschinger brings 20 years of experience in capital markets and the mining sector. He currently serves as VP, Investments for Juno International Corporation, in addition to holding executive roles with a number of portfolio companies. He was previously CEO of Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp., which merged with Evolve Strategic Royalties Ltd. in 2025 to form Evolve Royalties Ltd., where he continues to serve as a Director. He also served as CFO of Fox River Resources Corporation, which was acquired by Avenir Minerals Limited in 2026. Earlier in his career, Mr. Laschinger co-founded Mineral Streams Inc., a private mineral royalty company, where he played a key role in driving its growth ahead of its acquisition by AuRico Metals Inc. in 2015. Prior to that, he worked in equity research for a Canadian investment dealer. Mr. Laschinger graduated with Honours in Business Administration from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario in 2006.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Altai Resources Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario based junior resource company with an investment portfolio comprised of cash and cash equivalents. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.altairesources.com.

For further information, please contact:

Fraser Laschinger, Chairman & CEO/President

T: (416) 628-5930, E: fraser@altairesources.ca



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