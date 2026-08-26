First Tracks Biotherapeutics Announces Participation in September Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Tracks Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRAX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing antibody therapeutics that modulate immune pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that members of its executive team are scheduled to participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences:

21st Annual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, Boston

Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Date and Time – Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026 at 9:30am ET / 6:30am PT

Citi's 2026 Biopharma Back to School Conference, New York City

Format – One-on-one investor meetings

Date and Time – Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, New York City

Format – One-on-one investor meetings

Date and Time – Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor section of the First Tracks website at https://ir.firsttracksbio.com/news-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About First Tracks Biotherapeutics

First Tracks Biotherapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company advancing antibody therapies that modulate immune pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its pipeline includes ANB033, a CD122 antagonist in development for celiac disease and eosinophilic esophagitis; rosnilimab, a pathogenic T cell depleter in development for rheumatoid arthritis; and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator. To learn more, visit www.FirstTracksBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Nick Montemarano

Vice President, Investor Relations

858.732.0178

investors@firsttracksbio.com