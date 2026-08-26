Mr. Electric of Little Rock Surpasses 100 Google Reviews with a 4.9-Star Rating

Little Rock, AR, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Electric® of Little Rock has surpassed 100 Google reviews while holding a 4.9-star rating, a milestone that places the locally owned company among the top-rated Little Rock electricians serving Pulaski County and the surrounding metro.

Mr. Electric of Little Rock - Kevin Moran, Owner

The company crossed the 100-review mark just over a year after Kevin Moran took ownership in 2025. In that time, the reviews have piled up as more homes across central Arkansas run into electrical work their aging wiring was never built to handle.

"Every review is one household deciding we earned their trust, and 100 of them at 4.9 stars tell us we're doing right by this city," said Kevin Moran, owner of Mr. Electric of Little Rock. "Our guarantees mean something, and we will be around to help. That's the promise, and the reviews are people saying we kept it."

The Little Rock franchise is locally owned and operated, part of the Mr. Electric brand that has served homes and businesses across the United States and Canada since 1994. It runs 24-hour service and quotes work by the job instead of the hour, with every job backed by the Neighborly Done Right Promise®.

Growing Demand Across Central Arkansas

Three kinds of jobs keep the phones ringing, and each traces back to something specific about living in Little Rock.

Storms come first. Little Rock sees more than 50 lightning strikes per square mile in an average year, and the severe thunderstorms that roll through central Arkansas knock Entergy power offline for hours at a time. Each surge that follows can fry an HVAC control board, a television, or a whole rack of smart-home gear. Whole-home surge protection installed at the main panel clamps those spikes before they reach a single outlet, and demand climbs every storm season. For homes that need to stay powered through an outage, the team also wires standby generators sized to the house.

Then there's the wiring itself. Plenty of Little Rock homes built between 1950 and 1990 still run on 100-amp panels, some with Federal Pacific or Zinsco breakers known to skip tripping under overload. Those panels were never built for central air, an EV in the driveway, and a kitchen full of modern appliances pulling at once. Electrical panel upgrades to 200-amp service address that gap directly, and Entergy Arkansas rebates soften the cost on qualifying work.

Electric vehicles round out the list. A Level 2 charger adds 25 to 30 miles of range an hour, 5 to 10 times what a standard wall outlet delivers, but it needs a dedicated 240-volt circuit and often a panel with room to spare. Mr. Electric of Little Rock handles EV charger installation for homes across the metro, checking panel capacity first so a new charger doesn't trip breakers or wear out the system early.

Serving Little Rock and the Surrounding Communities

Mr. Electric of Little Rock covers Pulaski County and the wider central Arkansas area, including North Little Rock, Sherwood, Maumelle, Benton, Bryant, Mayflower, and communities toward Pine Bluff. Beyond the three services driving recent growth, the team handles circuit breaker replacement, indoor and outdoor lighting, GFCI outlet installation, smart-home wiring, hot tub and pool circuits, smoke detector installation, and commercial electrical work.

"We're available and growing beyond Little Rock, Maumelle, North Little Rock, Sherwood, Benton, Bryant, and the surrounding communities," Moran said. "As we add people and take on more of central Arkansas, the standard stays the same: licensed work, an upfront price, and a team that stands behind it."

Credentials and Community

Every electrician on the Mr. Electric of Little Rock team holds an Arkansas state license issued through the Arkansas Department of Labor and works to the NEC 2020 code cycle the state has adopted. The company pulls City of Little Rock permits and coordinates the required inspections, and every visit starts with a complimentary home electrical safety check. That work has earned an Angi Super Service Award for 2025, and the company has held Better Business Bureau accreditation since October 2025.

Schedule Service

Homeowners and businesses across central Arkansas can reach Mr. Electric of Little Rock at (501) 243-0806 or visit mrelectric.com/little-rock to book online. Phones are answered around the clock for electrical repairs, panel upgrades, surge protection, EV charger installation, and emergency service.

Mr. Electric of Little Rock - Team

About Mr. Electric of Little Rock

Mr. Electric of Little Rock is a locally owned and operated electrical services company led by owner Kevin Moran, serving residential and commercial customers throughout Pulaski County and central Arkansas. A franchise of the Mr. Electric brand, the company provides electrical repair and installation, panel upgrades, EV charger installation, whole-home surge protection, generator wiring, lighting, and smart-home services. Every job carries the Neighborly Done Right Promise®: if it's not done right, they make it right. Mr. Electric of Little Rock holds a 4.9-star Google rating across more than 100 reviews, is fully licensed in Arkansas, and has held Better Business Bureau accreditation since October 2025. For more information, visit mrelectric.com/little-rock or call (501) 243-0806.

Press Inquiries

Kevin Moran, Owner

Mr. Electric of Little Rock

Address: 320 Executive Court, Suite 100, Little Rock, AR 72205

Phone: (501) 243-0806

Email: littlerock [at] mrelectric.com

Website: https://mrelectric.com/little-rock