Crown Castle to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2026 Communacopia & Technology Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that Chris Hillabrant, Crown Castle’s President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time at the Goldman Sachs 2026 Communacopia & Technology Conference. The presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and is expected to last approximately 40 minutes. The live audio webcast link and presentation for the conference will be available on Crown Castle’s website at www.crowncastle.com, where it will also be archived for replay.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases approximately 40,000 cell towers across the U.S. This nationwide portfolio serves as the foundation of wireless connectivity that provides cities and communities access to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas, innovations and the connectivity of modern life to help people and businesses thrive. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS

Sunit Patel, CFO

Hamilton West, VP & Treasurer

Crown Castle Inc.

713-570-3050