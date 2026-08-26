NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal 2027

Revenue of $96.2 billion, up 106% from a year ago

Data Center revenue of $89.0 billion, up 117% from a year ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today reported revenue for the second quarter ended July 26, 2026, of $96.2 billion, up 18% from the previous quarter and up 106% from a year ago. For the quarter, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins were both 75.0%. GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $2.46 and $2.22, respectively.

“AI has reached its inflection point. It’s doing useful work. Its tokens are productive and profitable. Now, compute is revenue,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “And demand is accelerating. This time last year, one lab alone was driving the buildout; today, we have a golden age of new AI labs and startups, multiple frontier labs scaling in parallel, a thriving open-model ecosystem and physical AI coming online — with strong momentum across the U.S. and around the world. The AI infrastructure buildout is at full steam. Vera Rubin, now in full production, was built to power exactly this moment.”

During the second quarter of fiscal 2027, NVIDIA returned approximately $26.0 billion to shareholders in the form of shares repurchased and cash dividends. As of the end of the second quarter, the company had approximately $99.0 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on October 1, 2026, to all shareholders of record on September 10, 2026.

Q2 Fiscal 2027 Summary

GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q2 FY27 Q1 FY27 Q2 FY26 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $96,221 $81,615 $46,743 18 % 106 % Gross margin 75.0 % 74.9 % 72.4 % 0.1 pts

2.6 pts

Operating expenses $8,408 $7,621 $5,413 10 % 55 % Operating income $63,734 $53,536 $28,440 19 % 124 % Net income $59,688 $58,321 $26,422 2 % 126 % Diluted earnings per share $2.46 $2.39 $1.08 3 % 128 %





Non-GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q2 FY27 Q1 FY27 Q2 FY26 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $96,221 $81,615 $46,743 18 % 106 % Gross margin 75.0 % 75.0 % 72.5 % -- 2.5 pts

Operating expenses $8,232 $7,449 $5,361 11 % 54 % Operating income $63,956 $53,783 $28,541 19 % 124 % Net income $53,954 $45,548 $24,763 18 % 118 % Diluted earnings per share $2.22 $1.87 $1.01 19 % 120 %

Outlook

NVIDIA’s outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2027 is as follows:

Revenue is expected to be $108.0 billion, plus or minus 2%. NVIDIA is not assuming any Data Center compute revenue from China in its outlook.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 74.0%, plus or minus 50 basis points.

GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $9.2 billion and $9.0 billion, respectively.



For the full year fiscal 2027, NVIDIA expects GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates to be between 16.0% and 18.0%, excluding any discrete items and material changes to NVIDIA’s tax environment.

Highlights

Data Center

Edge Computing

CFO Commentary

Commentary on the quarter by Colette Kress, NVIDIA’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, is available at https://investor.nvidia.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

NVIDIA will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2027 financial results and current financial prospects today at 2 p.m. Pacific time (5 p.m. Eastern time). A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at NVIDIA’s investor relations website, https://investor.nvidia.com. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until NVIDIA’s conference call to discuss its financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2027.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement NVIDIA’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, or earnings, per diluted share, and free cash flow. For NVIDIA’s investors to be better able to compare its current results with those of previous periods, the company has shown a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude acquisition-related and other costs, other, gains/losses from equity securities, net, certain other income and expense, and the associated tax impact of these items where applicable. Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, NVIDIA’s non-GAAP financial measures no longer exclude stock-based compensation expense. The historical non-GAAP financial information presented has been updated to include stock-based compensation expense. Free cash flow is calculated as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less both purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets and principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets. NVIDIA believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the users’ overall understanding of the company’s historical financial performance. The presentation of the company’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the company’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 26, July 27, July 26, July 27, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue $ 96,221 $ 46,743 $ 177,837 $ 90,805 Cost of revenue 24,079 12,890 44,538 30,284 Gross profit 72,142 33,853 133,299 60,521 Operating expenses Research and development 7,054 4,291 13,375 8,280 Sales, general and administrative 1,354 1,122 2,654 2,163 Total operating expenses 8,408 5,413 16,029 10,443 Operating income 63,734 28,440 117,270 50,078 Other income, net 7,773 2,766 24,140 3,039 Income before income tax 71,507 31,206 141,410 53,117 Income tax expense 11,819 4,784 23,400 7,920 Net income $ 59,688 $ 26,422 $ 118,010 $ 45,197 Net income per share: Basic $ 2.47 $ 1.08 $ 4.87 $ 1.85 Diluted $ 2.46 $ 1.08 $ 4.85 $ 1.84 Weighted average shares used in per share computation: Basic 24,190 24,366 24,238 24,404 Diluted 24,285 24,532 24,338 24,571





NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) July 26, January 25, 2026

2026

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,443 $ 10,605 Marketable debt securities 34,143 39,065 Marketable equity securities 42,783 12,886 Accounts receivable, net 63,059 38,466 Inventories 31,575 21,403 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,409 3,180 Total current assets 197,412 125,605 Property and equipment, net 14,285 10,383 Operating lease assets 5,390 2,867 Goodwill 21,125 20,832 Intangible assets, net 2,998 3,306 Deferred income tax assets 12,159 13,258 Non-marketable securities 51,157 22,251 Other assets 15,746 8,301 Total assets $ 320,272 $ 206,803 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,059 $ 9,812 Accrued and other current liabilities 26,960 21,352 Short-term debt 1,000 999 Total current liabilities 43,019 32,163 Long-term debt 32,366 7,469 Long-term operating lease liabilities 4,985 2,572 Other long-term liabilities 10,918 7,306 Total liabilities 91,288 49,510 Shareholders' equity 228,984 157,293 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 320,272 $ 206,803





NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 26, July 27, July 26, July 27, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 59,688 $ 26,422 $ 118,010 $ 45,197 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 2,027 1,624 3,954 3,099 Depreciation and amortization 1,127 668 2,124 1,280 Deferred income taxes (602 ) 18 982 (2,160 ) Gains from equity securities, net (7,771 ) (2,247 ) (23,707 ) (2,073 ) Other 315 (100 ) 222 (196 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (22,346 ) (5,675 ) (24,590 ) (4,743 ) Inventories (5,784 ) (3,622 ) (10,204 ) (4,880 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,497 ) 387 (6,480 ) 946 Accounts payable 1,915 1,314 4,125 2,255 Accrued and other current liabilities 252 (4,053 ) 8,015 3,075 Other long-term liabilities 753 629 1,970 979 Net cash provided by operating activities 24,077 15,365 74,421 42,779 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sales and maturities of debt securities 24,592 3,150 26,563 6,739 Proceeds from sales of equity securities 7,215 70 7,241 70 Purchases of equity securities (15,822 ) (346 ) (42,404 ) (1,245 ) Purchases of debt securities (21,777 ) (7,812 ) (21,777 ) (14,108 ) Purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets (2,677 ) (1,894 ) (4,434 ) (3,122 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (211 ) (294 ) (298 ) (677 ) Other (15 ) - (15 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (8,695 ) (7,126 ) (35,124 ) (12,343 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to issuance of debt, net of costs 24,896 - 24,896 - Proceeds related to employee stock plans - - 515 370 Payments related to repurchases of common stock (19,732 ) (9,721 ) (39,044 ) (23,815 ) Dividends paid (6,047 ) (244 ) (6,290 ) (488 ) Payments related to employee stock plan taxes (2,402 ) (1,848 ) (4,531 ) (3,380 ) Groq, Inc. (2,944 ) - (2,944 ) - Principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets (59 ) (21 ) (92 ) (73 ) Other 112 - 31 - Net cash used in financing activities (6,176 ) (11,834 ) (27,459 ) (27,386 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 9,206 (3,595 ) 11,838 3,050 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 13,237 15,234 10,605 8,589 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 22,443 $ 11,639 $ 22,443 $ 11,639





NVIDIA CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ($ in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 26, April 26, July 27, July 26, July 27, 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 GAAP cost of revenue $ 24,079 $ 20,458 $ 12,890 $ 44,538 $ 30,284 GAAP gross profit $ 72,142 $ 61,157 $ 33,853 $ 133,299 $ 60,521 GAAP gross margin 75.0 % 74.9 % 72.4 % 75.0 % 66.6 % Acquisition-related and other costs (A) 46 47 49 93 170 Other - 28 - 28 4 Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 24,033 $ 20,383 $ 12,841 $ 44,417 $ 30,110 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 72,188 $ 61,232 $ 33,902 $ 133,420 $ 60,695 Non-GAAP gross margin* 75.0 % 75.0 % 72.5 % 75.0 % 66.8 % GAAP operating expenses $ 8,408 $ 7,621 $ 5,413 $ 16,029 $ 10,443 Acquisition-related and other costs (A) (176 ) (172 ) (37 ) (348 ) (74 ) Other - - (15 ) - (15 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 8,232 $ 7,449 $ 5,361 $ 15,681 $ 10,354 GAAP operating income $ 63,734 $ 53,536 $ 28,440 $ 117,270 $ 50,078 Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 222 247 101 469 263 Non-GAAP operating income* $ 63,956 $ 53,783 $ 28,541 $ 117,739 $ 50,341 GAAP other income, net $ 7,773 $ 16,367 $ 2,766 $ 24,140 $ 3,039 Gains from equity securities, net (7,771 ) (15,936 ) (2,247 ) (23,707 ) (2,073 ) Other (B) 298 26 1 323 2 Non-GAAP other income, net $ 300 $ 457 $ 520 $ 756 $ 968 GAAP net income $ 59,688 $ 58,321 $ 26,422 $ 118,010 $ 45,197 Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (7,251 ) (15,663 ) (2,145 ) (22,915 ) (1,808 ) Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 1,517 2,890 438 4,407 418 Tax expense from OBBBA** - - 48 - 48 Non-GAAP net income* $ 53,954 $ 45,548 $ 24,763 $ 99,502 $ 43,855 Diluted net income per share GAAP $ 2.46 $ 2.39 $ 1.08 $ 4.85 $ 1.84 Non-GAAP* $ 2.22 $ 1.87 $ 1.01 $ 4.09 $ 1.78 Weighted average shares used in diluted net income per share computation

24,285 24,391 24,532 24,338 24,571 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 24,077 $ 50,344 $ 15,365 $ 74,421 $ 42,779 Purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets (2,677 ) (1,757 ) (1,894 ) (4,434 ) (3,122 ) Principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets (59 ) (33 ) (21 ) (92 ) (73 ) Free cash flow $ 21,341 $ 48,554 $ 13,450 $ 69,895 $ 39,584 *Includes H20 charges/(releases), net, which were $4.5 billion and none for the first quarter, and ($180 million) and insignificant for the second quarter, of fiscal years 2026 and 2027, respectively. **Tax expense included represents impact from OBBBA (One Big Beautiful Bill Act). (A) Acquisition-related and other costs are comprised of amortization of intangible assets, transaction costs, and certain compensation charges and are included in the following line items: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 26, April 26, July 27, July 26, July 27, 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 Cost of revenue $ 46 $ 47 $ 49 $ 93 $ 170 Research and development $ 170 $ 167 $ 29 $ 337 $ 57 Sales, general and administrative $ 6 $ 5 $ 8 $ 11 $ 17 (B) Comprised of net (gains)/losses on equity derivatives, interest expense related to acquisition consideration discount to be paid in the future, share of net (earnings)/losses related to equity method investments, and dividend income on equity securities.







NVIDIA CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK Q3 FY27 Outlook ($ in billions) GAAP gross margin 74.0 % Impact of acquisition-related costs and other costs - Non-GAAP gross margin 74.0 % GAAP operating expenses $ 9.2 Acquisition-related costs and other costs (0.2 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 9.0





About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Toshiya Hari Mylene Mangalindan Investor Relations Corporate Communications NVIDIA Corporation NVIDIA Corporation IR@nvidia.com press@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the buildout of AI factories; expectations with respect to growth, performance and benefits of NVIDIA’s products, services and technologies, including Blackwell and Vera Rubin, and related trends and drivers; expectations with respect to supply and demand for NVIDIA’s products, services and technologies, including Blackwell and Vera Rubin, and related matters including inventory, production and distribution; expectations with respect to NVIDIA’s third party arrangements, including with its collaborators and partners; expectations with respect to our investments; expectations with respect to our financing arrangements; expectations with respect to technology developments, and related trends and drivers; future NVIDIA cash dividends or other returns to stockholders; NVIDIA’s financial and business outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2027 and beyond; projected market growth and trends; expectations with respect to AI and related industries; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA’s reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA’s products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA’s existing products and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA’s products or NVIDIA’s partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA’s products or technologies when integrated into systems; NVIDIA’s ability to realize the potential benefits of business investments or acquisitions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

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