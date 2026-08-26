Mr. Handyman of Northern Kentucky and West Cincinnati Marks Five Years of Service in Florence, KY

Hebron, KY, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Handyman of Northern Kentucky and West Cincinnati is celebrating five years of providing home repair and maintenance services across northern Kentucky and western Cincinnati.

Mr. Handyman of Northern Kentucky and West Cincinnati - John Allison, Owner

Since opening on August 16, 2021, the locally owned franchise has grown to meet steady regional demand for home repair and maintenance. The locally owned franchise has built a reputation for reliable, timely workmanship as homeowners across northern Kentucky and western Cincinnati seek a dependable Florence handyman for both urgent repairs and planned improvements.

“We are truly grateful to our team and the neighbors who have trusted us in their homes,” said John Allison, co-owner. “Earning a reputation as the best handyman Florence, KY has to offer comes down to careful work, respectful service, and doing the job right every single time.”

The company has surpassed 430 Google Reviews while maintaining a 4.8‑star average rating, reflecting consistent customer satisfaction across drywall repair, door installation, siding repair, deck repair and general maintenance. Homeowners regularly highlight the team’s punctuality, clear communication, and quality craftsmanship.

Mr. Handyman of Northern Kentucky and West Cincinnati provides a full range of home services for pre‑owned and recently renovated properties. In addition to Florence, the company serves surrounding communities, including Union, Newport, Covington, and Colerain, and extends service into neighboring western Cincinnati neighborhoods, including Harrison.

Homeowners benefit from same‑day response options for urgent requests, flexible scheduling for seasonal or planned work, and service professionals with years of hands‑on experience on each assignment. All service professionals are background-checked, bonded, insured, and backed by the Neighborly Done Right Promise®.

“Our approach is simple: show up on time, treat each home with respect, and solve the problem efficiently,” said Cyndi Allison, co‑owner. “We’ve earned trust one job at a time. As demand grows, we plan to expand our capacity, invest in further staff training, and deepen local vendor partnerships.” As a locally owned franchise, the company creates area jobs, sources materials from regional suppliers when possible and supports community initiatives. Service professionals receive ongoing training to preserve service continuity and maintain long-term customer relationships.

For reliable, professional handyman Florence, KY Services:

Call Mr. Handyman of Northern Kentucky and West Cincinnati at 859‑459‑0951 or visit https://www.mrhandyman.com/northern-kentucky-west-cincinnati/ to request service, read reviews or schedule a free estimate with a trusted Florence handyman.

Press Inquiries

Mr. Handyman of Northern Kentucky and West Cincinnati

John Allison and Cyndi Allison, Owners

Address: 2940 Hebron Park Dr Ste 203, Hebron, KY 41048, United States

Phone: 859‑459‑0951

Email: cyndi.allison [at] mrhandyman.com

Website: https://www.mrhandyman.com/northern-kentucky-west-cincinnati/