Xos Secures Follow-On Xos Hub™ Order from Xcel Energy to Provide Expedited and Flexible Fast Charging Opportunities for EVs in Colorado

Xcel Energy orders three more Xos Hub™ units to charge fleet vehicles across different Colorado sites, to provide fast and flexible charging opportunities in a variety of use cases from semi-permanent to fully mobile

Xos Hub units reach operability in days rather than the six to eighteen months typical of installation and set up to DC charging service

Order follows Xos's first deployment of two Hub units with Xcel Energy in 2024 amid growing Hub demand among utility and fleet customers





LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) (“Xos” or the “Company”), a leader in electric commercial vehicles and mobile charging solutions, today announced a follow-on order for three Xos Hub™ mobile energy storage and charging systems from Xcel Energy, a U.S. clean energy provider, to support fleet charging for a variety of applications across Colorado sites. Two units will be used at Xcel Energy service centers to provide fast charging capabilities for Xcel Energy fleet electric vehicle (EV) drivers, and one unit will be deployed to supply EV charging opportunities to Xcel Energy customers impacted by special construction projects in the Denver area.

The order expands Xcel Energy's use of the Xos Hub after the utility first deployed two units in 2024, reinforcing the platform's role in helping utilities operate electric fleets at locations where the upgrades needed are too expensive and time consuming, or where there is not a power source to provide an interconnection.

These deployments fulfill the utility’s goal to continue electrifying its operations, while solving common barriers across the industry, due to constrained supply chains and prolonged permitting processes. Since first deploying two Hub units in 2024, Xcel Energy has put the platform to work in real operating conditions, with its Colorado unit delivering roughly 33,000 kWh of charging to date. This latest deployment builds on that track record to address the gap directly.

Inside the Deployment

Charging at Xcel Energy sites. Two of the three Hubs will charge fleet EVs at Xcel Energy-Colorado owned sites located in Arvada and Grand Junction where charging speed matters most to vehicle operability. By delivering reliable charging where it is needed, the Hubs help keep Xcel Energy's existing electric fleet assets in service.

Two of the three Hubs will charge fleet EVs at Xcel Energy-Colorado owned sites located in Arvada and Grand Junction where charging speed matters most to vehicle operability. By delivering reliable charging where it is needed, the Hubs help keep Xcel Energy's existing electric fleet assets in service. Charging during Special Projects. The third Hub will be utilized by an Xcel Energy transmission team working to upgrade the grid in a Denver neighborhood. The Xos Hub will provide a mobile charging opportunity for Xcel Energy residential customers who won’t be able to charge their personal EVs at home while construction is ongoing and electricity is not available for several hours.

The third Hub will be utilized by an Xcel Energy transmission team working to upgrade the grid in a Denver neighborhood. The Xos Hub will provide a mobile charging opportunity for Xcel Energy residential customers who won’t be able to charge their personal EVs at home while construction is ongoing and electricity is not available for several hours. Operational in days, without permanent infrastructure upgrades. Each Xos Hub deploys in days and delivers DC fast charging without the permits, costs, and timelines of permanent utility upgrades, which typically require six to eighteen months. With off-peak grid charging, the Hub can reduce electricity costs by up to 40% versus standard DC fast chargers in certain applications.

Each Xos Hub deploys in days and delivers DC fast charging without the permits, costs, and timelines of permanent utility upgrades, which typically require six to eighteen months. With off-peak grid charging, the Hub can reduce electricity costs by up to 40% versus standard DC fast chargers in certain applications. Building on Hub momentum. This order follows Xos's recently announced twelve-unit follow-on Hub order from a leading autonomous fleet operator and the January 2026 expansion of the Hub lineup to three capacity tiers of up to 630 kWh, reflecting rising demand for mobile energy storage as grid constraints intensify. For Xcel Energy, it builds directly on the two units first deployed in 2024, extending a charging approach the utility has already put into operation.





Beyond day-to-day fleet charging, the Hub's mobile design lets operators redeploy units quickly during outages, severe weather, or other emergencies to provide temporary power where it is needed most. That flexibility makes the Hub a dual-purpose asset for both routine operations and emergency response.

“Our relationship with Xcel Energy has grown from an initial deployment into an ongoing collaboration, and that is exactly how we build at Xos. When a utility returns to solve more of its charging needs with the Hub, it reflects a partnership grounded in proven performance and a shared commitment to fleet electrification. We see meaningful room to keep expanding how we support Xcel Energy as increasing EV adoption and use in different settings make rapid-deployment charging increasingly important," said Giordano Sordoni, Chief Operating Officer of Xos.

“Our fleet drivers travel millions of miles each year, delivering essential energy services to our customers. These additional Xos Hub mobile charging systems will help keep our growing EV fleet moving while also providing customers with flexible charging options during important grid improvement projects,” said Robert Kenney, president, Xcel Energy – Colorado. “After seeing the value of the initial deployment, expanding our use of the Xos Hub was a natural next step.”

Xos continues to see growing interest in the Hub platform across utility, fleet, and autonomous operations, and expects mobile charging to remain a meaningful driver of demand as customers scale their charging needs. The Company remains focused on delivering rapid-deployment charging that helps customers electrify on their own timelines.

About Xos

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) is a leading manufacturer of fully electric commercial vehicles and mobile charging solutions, purpose-built for the demanding requirements of last-mile and return-to-base commercial fleet operations. The Company’s product portfolio includes the Xos Stepvan and Class 8 trucks, as well as Xos Hub™ mobile and stationary energy storage systems that enable fleet charging without costly infrastructure upgrades. Xos vehicles are designed and engineered to deliver lower total cost of ownership compared to conventional diesel vehicles, with zero direct emissions, lower maintenance costs, and improved operational efficiency. For more information, visit www.xostrucks.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. These statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Xos management and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, including market demand, competitive conditions, manufacturing capabilities, supply chain constraints, tariff impacts, regulatory changes, and other factors described in Xos’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Xos undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Diana Carvajal

Marketing, Communications, and Public Relations

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