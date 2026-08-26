World’s-First Battery-Powered Self-Unloading Bulk Carrier Now Operating in South Australia

ADELAIDE, Australia, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adbri and The CSL Group (CSL) today celebrated the commencement of operations of MV Yampu, the world's first battery-powered self-unloading bulk carrier, representing a major milestone for Australian manufacturing, maritime innovation and lower-emissions supply chains.





Purpose-built by CSL, the 125-metres vessel will transport limestone from Adbri's Klein Point quarry on South Australia’s Yorke Peninsula to the company’s Birkenhead cement manufacturing in Adelaide, helping secure a critical raw material for the supply of locally manufactured cement used in homes, schools, hospitals, roads and major infrastructure projects across South Australia and Victoria.

For more than a century, limestone from Klein Point has underpinned cement manufacturing in South Australia. MV Yampu represents the next chapter in that story, combining world-first technology with a resilient local supply chain that supports jobs, manufacturing and economic growth.

The vessel's batteries are recharged while docked at Adbri's Birkenhead facility, allowing MV Yampu to operate on battery power around 40 per cent of the time. Compared with the vessel it replaces, MV Yampu is expected to reduce diesel consumption by more than half a million litres a year, representing a significant step forward in maritime decarbonisation.

With a capacity of 11,900 deadweight tonnes, the vessel is expected to transport 2.7 million tonnes of limestone each year. MV Yampu is designed to operate on 100 percent battery power in the future.

Louis Martel, CSL’s Chief Executive Officer, said:

“MV Yampu represents a significant step forward in our decarbonisation journey and demonstrates how practical innovation can deliver real environmental benefits while meeting the demands of commercial operations.

“Every improvement in cargo handling, every enhancement to onboard systems, and every operational innovation has been implemented with one goal in mind: helping our crews perform their work safely, efficiently and sustainably.

“Ultimately, this vessel showcases how smart design can improve performance.”

Paul Headd, Adbri’s Chief Executive Officer, said:

"For the teams at Klein Point and Birkenhead, this is much more than a new vessel entering service. It’s an investment in their future and the future of manufacturing in South Australia.

"Every day, the limestone carried by MV Yampu will help produce the cement used to build homes, hospitals, schools, roads and major infrastructure projects across South Australia and Victoria. Being able to do that while further reducing emissions helps Adbri remains at the forefront of lower-carbon cement manufacturing in Australia.

"The Yampu strengthens our supply chain, supports local jobs and demonstrates that reducing emissions and maintaining a strong Australian manufacturing sector can go hand in hand.”

About CSL

The CSL Group is a world class provider of complex marine solutions and the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with operations throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Africa, CSL provides a broad range of shipping and handling services and delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

About Adbri

Adbri Pty Ltd is one of Australia’s leading construction materials and industrial mineral manufacturing companies, producing cement, lime, concrete, aggregates, concrete products, asphalt, and industrial minerals. Our products play an essential role in the construction of homes, infrastructure, and industry across the nation. Supported by a network of approximately 200 operational sites and 2,800 employees, Adbri is a trusted partner to the construction, infrastructure, mining, and industrial sectors.

In 2025, Adbri contributed $1.8 billion in direct spending to the Australian economy, with an estimated $4.1 billion in gross value added and 15,864 full time equivalent jobs supported.

Yampu Background

The vessel's name, Yampu, was selected through an Adbri employee naming process and comes from the Narungga and Kaurna languages of South Australia, meaning "dolphin", reflecting a strong connection to the marine environment and local communities.

Owned and operated by CSL and crewed by Australian seafarers, MV Yampu was purpose-built to service Adbri's coastal limestone trade, connecting Klein Point and Birkenhead as part of an integrated supply chain that supports cement manufacturing and construction materials production.

Key facts:

World's first battery-powered self-unloading bulk carrier.

125 metres long

Capacity of 11,900 deadweight tonnes.

Onboard battery capacity: 6,758 kWh

Expected to transport approximately 2.7 million tonnes of limestone each year.

Increases annual limestone transport capacity by 35 per cent.

Expected to reduce diesel consumption by half a million litres of fuel compared with the previous vessel (MV Accolade II).

Expected to reduce Scope 1 emissions by 40 per cent compared with the previous vessel (MV Accolade II).

Designed with the capability to operate fully on electric power in the future.

Media contact:

The CSL Group

Brigitte Hébert

M: +1 514 653 8854

E: Brigitte.hebert@cslships.com

Adbri

Georgia Allen

M: +61 419 577 446

E: Georgia.allen@adbri.com.au





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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