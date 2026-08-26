Methode Electronics Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results Conference Call

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for power distribution, user interface, lighting, and sensor applications, today announced it will release its first quarter fiscal 2027 results for the period ended August 1, 2026, on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, after market close.

The company will conduct a conference call and webcast the following day, Thursday, September 3, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. EST to review financial and operational highlights led by President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon DeGaynor, and Chief Financial Officer, Laura Kowalchik.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (888) 506-0062 (U.S. domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international) and provide participant code 335951, prior to the start of the event. A simultaneous webcast can be accessed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.methode.com. Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations website.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a leading global supplier of custom engineered solutions with sales, engineering, and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. We design, engineer, and manufacture mechatronic products for OEMs and tiered suppliers across mobility, industrial, and commercial markets. Our capabilities include power distribution, including busbars, smart connect systems, battery disconnect units, and integrated circuit boards; as well as user interface components, specialized light-emitting diode (“LED”) lighting solutions, and sensor applications.

Our products are found in the end markets of transportation (including automotive, commercial vehicle, e-bike, aerospace, bus, and rail), cloud computing and data center infrastructure, and construction equipment. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, and Interface.