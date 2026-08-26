Pasturebird® Named Top 3 Best Meat Delivery Service by USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards

Butler, Ga., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasturebird, the world’s largest pasture-raised chicken brand, has been named one of the best meat delivery services in the United States, according to the 2026 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Nominated by an expert panel and voted for by readers nationwide, the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards honor brands at the pinnacle of their category. The Best Meat Delivery Service category recognizes brands that offer quality, ethically sourced proteins conveniently delivered straight to customers’ doorsteps. This year, Pasturebird came in third on the list, the only poultry company to make the top three and their highest ranking to date. Pasturebird has moved up the list year after year, a testament to the brand’s continued growth and commitment to their customers.

Pasturebird was established with the mission of revolutionizing chicken farming and returning it to ancient practices. Shoppers can build their own boxes of ethically raised chicken, with options including whole chickens, breasts, thighs, ground chicken, party wings and drumsticks, and can save 10% by creating a custom subscription box for recurring deliveries.

“I first started raising chickens to feed my growing family and to feel better along the way. Now, I’m so proud that Pasturebird makes it easier for families across the country to choose pasture-raised,” said Paul Greive, Pasturebird’s Founder. “Thank you to the expert panel and all of our customers who voted; you are proof that there is demand for nutrient-dense truly pasture-raised chicken, radical transparency and farming practices that leave the land better than we found it.”

Consumers love that they can see exactly how Pasturebird’s poultry was raised via their farm live feed, giving a look inside the company’s solar-powered, self-driving floorless coops that move flocks to fresh pasture daily. These first-of-their-kind coops, called Automated Range Coops (ARC), allow Pasturebird chickens to forage for bugs, grains, worms, grasses and legumes, the way chickens were meant to.

The brand’s regenerative approach to farming ensures the long-term health of the land and it pays off all the way down the food chain. Pasturebird’s ARCs have converted more than 1,000 acres of conventional farmland into active pasture and built a national pasture-raised poultry business, making it accessible for more families across America.

About Pasturebird

Pasturebird is on a mission to revolutionize agriculture by applying modern technology to ancient farming methods and making pasture-raised chicken more accessible for everyone. Believing in the regenerative power of pasture-raised chicken for land, animal, and community, its goal is to improve the standard for raising animals and revolutionize farming from a man-made system of depletion back to a natural ecosystem of perpetual regeneration and replenishment. The company offers a variety of chicken products, from whole chickens to chicken wings, thighs, drumsticks and breasts. Pasturebird is a part of Perdue Specialty Meats and Emerging Brands premium protein portfolio and is available for sale online, in Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide and in regional locations of Heinen’s Grocery Stores, Jimbo's...Naturally!, Raley's O-N-E Market, Nugget Markets, Oliver's Market, Lassens, Vicente Foods and Frazier Farms Market, and in select restaurants and butcheries in Southern California. To learn more, please visit www.pasturebird.com.