Automatic Trap Company Expands Poison-Free Ground Squirrel Control as California Pest Professionals Adapt to Rodenticide Restrictions

SONOMA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As California continues to restrict the use of rodenticides and customers increasingly seek poison-free pest control options, Automatic Trap Company is helping professional pest control operators add mechanical ground squirrel control to their integrated pest management programs.





Among the companies adopting the approach is Cragoe Pest Services, a Southern California pest management company with 30 years of experience controlling ground squirrels and other burrowing pests. Cragoe is expanding its use of TerraTrap, Automatic Trap Company’s poison-free, self-resetting ground squirrel trapping system, after incorporating the technology into its professional services.

The adoption comes as California pest control companies navigate a changing regulatory and customer landscape surrounding rodent control. California has progressively restricted several anticoagulant rodenticides historically used in pest management, including diphacinone, chlorophacinone and warfarin.

In June 2026, Cragoe was among a coalition of California pest control companies that sought clarification from the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) regarding professional mechanical ground squirrel trapping. DPR subsequently confirmed that licensed California pest control businesses already hold the credentials required to offer mechanical ground squirrel control under the applicable framework.

“California pest professionals are being asked to control a destructive pest while adapting to changing rodenticide rules and growing demand for poison-free alternatives,” said Blair Calder, President of Automatic Trap Company. “TerraTrap gives them another practical tool they can integrate into existing pest management programs. What’s particularly meaningful about Cragoe’s experience is that this isn’t theoretical—they’ve put the system to work in the field, seen how it fits into their service model and are now investing in more.”

Cragoe Pest Services Puts Automatic Ground Squirrel Trapping to Work

Ground squirrels can damage landscapes, irrigation systems, trees and agricultural properties through digging and extensive burrow systems. For Cragoe Pest Services, managing these pests has long required evaluating the property, level of activity and individual customer needs.

As demand for poison-free options has increased, the company has incorporated TerraTrap into its ground squirrel services.

“We’re seeing a need to give customers more choices,” said David Cragoe, President of Cragoe Pest Services. “If someone wants to avoid poison, we want to have a solution we can discuss with them. TerraTrap gives us that option while still fitting into the way we already approach ground squirrel control.”

TerraTrap uses the Goodnature A18 CO₂-powered mechanism, which automatically resets after each strike. Each 16-gram CO₂ canister provides up to 18 strikes, while a Digital Strike Counter records trap activity. The self-resetting design allows the system to continue operating between technician visits.

For professional pest control operators, that can reduce the need to manually reset traps after each activation.

“The self-resetting feature has been a big advantage for us,” said Cragoe. “It means our technicians aren’t spending the same amount of time manually resetting traps after every activation, which makes the system easier to manage as part of a professional service.”

A Poison-Free Option for California Ground Squirrel Management

TerraTrap combines automatic resetting with a purpose-built ground squirrel housing to provide pest professionals, property owners and land managers with a poison-free approach to ground squirrel control. The system is designed to mimic the animals’ natural environment and encourage ground squirrels to enter the trap.

For Cragoe, the technology’s value ultimately depends on how well it performs within an actual professional pest management program.

“We don’t add a product just because it is new,” said Cragoe. “We use it, see how it fits into our work and then decide whether it makes sense to continue. Our experience with TerraTrap has been positive, and that’s why we’re investing in more.”

That real-world professional adoption is particularly important to Automatic Trap Company as it expands TerraTrap among pest control operators.

“For us, the strongest validation comes when an experienced pest professional uses TerraTrap in real-world conditions and decides it belongs in their toolkit,” said Calder. “Cragoe has spent three decades solving ground squirrel problems. Their decision to expand their use of TerraTrap demonstrates the role self-resetting, poison-free technology can play as professional pest management continues to evolve.”

TerraTrap was named a Top-10 New Product at the 2026 World Ag Expo, where it was recognized for its combination of humane dispatch, operational efficiency and environmentally responsible design.

About Automatic Trap Company

Automatic Trap Company helps homeowners, land managers and professional pest control operators control rodents without poison. The company distributes self-resetting, poison-free rodent control solutions to customers across the United States and Canada.

TerraTrap combines the Goodnature A18 automatic resetting mechanism with a purpose-built ground squirrel housing. TerraBlend and the TerraTrap housing are manufactured by Innovative Trapping Solutions LLC of Lompoc, California.

About Cragoe Pest Services

Founded in 1996 by David Cragoe, PCA, BCE, Cragoe Pest Services, Inc. provides rodent control, general pest control, and plant and landscape management across Ventura, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara. The company serves homes, businesses, HOAs, schools, parks and golf courses and uses an integrated pest management approach.

Cragoe Pest Services

Media Contact

Richard Cao, Digital Marketing Manager

Automatic Trap Company

(877) 992-8868

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee2d7490-fcc8-41a3-84a2-d658c56a8563