World of Hurt and Otis College Partner to Reimagine First Aid Through Gen Z Creativity

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World of Hurt, a bandage brand built for the raw, chaotic, unfiltered reality of being a teenager, today announced the creative force behind its debut collection: Gen Z student designers from Otis Design Lab, who shaped the brand’s expressive visual identity.

The debut collection features 74 original designs across six themed pouches and a 100-count variety pack. The bespoke artwork is designed to encourage unapologetic self-expression for every mood and aesthetic. Every bandage acts as a wearable canvas, giving teens and tweens a highly visual way to match their personal style and make a bold statement.

The partnership is part of a broader effort to give students hands-on experience shaping products that reach real shelves and real customers, rather than staying confined to classroom projects. For World of Hurt, the choice to partner with Otis combined access to talent and authenticity. The students who designed the collection are the same generation as the teens wearing it. They know the cuts, the chaos, and the comebacks.

Founded by CPG veterans Jeff Labovitz and John Reale, the brand started with one observation: while beauty, skincare, and wellness brands had evolved into culturally driven lifestyle categories, the bandage aisle was frozen in time. It remained clinical and beige on one end, preschool and cutesy on the other, with nothing for the generation that uses it most. Three rounds of research across 300 teens, tweens, and parents proved the gap was real. Ninety-seven percent of parents said their teens would be more likely to wear a bandage that reflected their personal style, and several said they’d wear one even if they weren’t hurt. World of Hurt was built to fill this void.

“From day one, we knew this brand couldn’t be designed by people trying to guess what Gen Z wanted. It had to be created with the next generation of creatives,” says John Reale, World of Hurt CEO. “Partnering with Otis Design Lab gave us access to incredibly talented students who brought fresh perspectives, cultural fluency, and originality to every design. This is just the beginning of what we’re building together.”“Growing up, I never saw bandages that fit my age on the inside,” says Kath Low, an Otis Design Lab student. “Creating for World of Hurt meant channeling those wishes to be seen at a time when you’re exploring your identity in a messy, vulnerable world. These designs aren’t just artwork, but a way for teens to say, ‘This is me!’ It’s okay to be hurting, and it’s okay to have fun.”“One of the most rewarding aspects of Otis Design Lab is giving students the opportunity to work on projects that move beyond the classroom and into the marketplace,” says Emily Carlson, Creative Director of Otis Design Lab. “World of Hurt trusted our students with strategic decisions as much as creative ones, and they rose to the challenge. It’s a partnership that demonstrates the incredible value emerging designers can bring to brands willing to think differently.”

World of Hurt and Otis Design Lab are already creating the next three collections. Expanding to include even more students and original artwork, this collaboration showcases the limitless potential of a generation completely redefining its own style.

World of Hurt bandages are now available at theworldofhurt.com, with more product drops, collaborations, and retail expansion coming throughout 2026.

About World of Hurt

World of Hurt is a culture-driven first aid brand creating expressive products for Gen Z and Gen Alpha. Built around the belief that first aid should feel personal rather than clinical, the company blends design, humor, emotional relatability, and internet culture to create products inspired by the real experience of growing up today. Founded in 2025, World of Hurt is building a new generation of first aid products designed to be visible, collectible, and actually worth showing off.

For more information, users can visit theworldofhurt.com.

Instagram & TikTok: @theworldofhurt

About Otis Design Lab

Otis Design Lab is the only design studio in Los Angeles that functions as a collaboration between students, staff, faculty, and external clients. Student designers gain valuable career experience, and clients connect with emerging talent to meet their creative needs.

For more information, users can visit otis.edu/designlab.



