Onco360® Has Been Selected as a National Pharmacy Partner for RASONQUE™ (daraxonrasib)

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onco360®, the nation’s leading independent Specialty Pharmacy, is grateful to be selected as a pharmacy partner by Revolution Medicines for RASONQUE™ (daraxonrasib), which is an inhibitor of the RAS GTPase family, indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma who have received at least one prior systemic therapy or who are not candidates for multiagent systemic therapy.1

"We are extremely honored to partner with Revolution Medicines on the launch of RASONQUE,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer. “Our specialty pharmacy platform is uniquely positioned to address the highly specialized needs of patients and caregivers, delivering personalized, white glove service throughout every step of the therapeutic journey all underpinned by our relentless commitment to empathetic, high-quality support.”

RASONQUE’S approval was based on the phase 3 RASolute-302 study (NCT06625320), an open-label, randomized trial. The dual primary endpoints of RASolute-302 are overall survival and progression-free survival (PFS) in the sub-population of patients with RAS G12 mutations. Key secondary endpoints include overall survival and progression-free survival in the overall population, and objective response and patient-reported quality of life. The median progression-free survival in the RAS G12 population was 7.3 months vs 3.5 months for chemotherapy. Overall survival (OS) was 13.2 months in the RASONQUE arm vs 6.6 months in chemotherapy, in patients with tumors harboring RAS G12 mutations. Secondary endpoints include PFS and OS in all enrolled patients (the intent-to-treat population) with and without identified tumor RAS mutations, as well as objective response rate, duration of response, and patient-reported quality of life. The most common adverse reactions include rash, diarrhea, stomatitis, nausea, vomiting, and fatigue.2

Please read the full prescribing information for RASONQUE.

About Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy

Onco360 is the nation’s largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit Onco360.com.

Media Contact: Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer

Benito.fernandez@onco360.com

516-640-1332

References:

RASONQUE™ (daraxonrasib) [Package Insert]. Redwood City, CA. Revolution Medicines. 2026.

2O’Reilly, E.M. et al. Daraxonrasib or Chemotherapy in Previously Treated Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer. N Engl J Med 2026;395:325-37. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2605555.