Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant Introduces Certified Angus Beef Egg Foo Young to Its Menu

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant has added a new entree featuring Certified Angus Beef to its lineup of Chinese dishes, expanding the menu selection available to diners across the Las Vegas area. The dish, listed as Beef Egg Foo Young, combines a traditional pan-fried omelette with premium beef and a house-made brown gravy.

The addition reflects a broader focus at the restaurant on sourcing recognized ingredient standards for its Chinese entrees. The Certified Angus Beef brand applies a set of quality specifications to the beef it certifies, and the restaurant has chosen that grade for the protein used in the new dish. Diners seeking the Best Beef Egg Foo Young in Las Vegas at Kung Fu Thai Chinese Restaurant will find the item within the Chinese entrees section of the menu.

The entree is built around farm fresh, Extra Large USDA rated AA eggs combined with fresh diced celery, white onions, green cabbage, and bean sprouts. The mixture is pan fried in pure vegetable oil until it reaches a golden brown finish, then topped with a rich, thick brown gravy and tender slices of Certified Angus Beef. Each order arrives with a cup of steamed premium Jasmine Rice.

The new offering joins the existing egg foo young selections at the establishment, which also include a poultry version. Guests who prefer the Best Chicken Egg Foo Young in Las Vegas at Kung Fu Thai Chinese Restaurant can continue to order that variety alongside the new beef entree. Both dishes follow the same preparation method of a vegetable-filled omelette finished with brown gravy.

Alan Wong, spokesperson for Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, said the menu update reflects an ongoing effort to pair classic recipes with recognized ingredient standards. "Egg foo young has been a staple of Chinese American cooking for generations, and pairing it with Certified Angus Beef gives guests a familiar dish prepared with a clearly defined grade of beef," Wong said.

Wong added that the preparation remains rooted in tradition despite the ingredient upgrade. "The omelette is still made to order with fresh vegetables and pan fried until golden, then finished with the same brown gravy that regular guests have come to know," Wong said. "The goal was to keep the character of the dish intact while offering diners a defined quality of beef."

The entree is available for dine-in, take-out, and delivery within the Las Vegas area, and it can be ordered through the restaurant's online ordering system. Full details on the dish, including preparation notes and available additions, appear at https://www.kungfuplaza.com/entrees/chinese/362-egg-foo-young-beef-angus-certifed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxfsRvj8Eqs

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant is a Las Vegas-based eatery offering a wide range of Thai and Chinese cuisine for dine-in, take-out, and delivery. The menu spans appetizers, soups, salads, fried rice, stir-fried noodles, Chinese and Thai entrees, vegetarian dishes, and desserts. The restaurant provides food delivery within Las Vegas, online ordering, gift certificates, and periodic special offers, and it maintains a blog where updates about its offerings are shared.

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For more information about Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, contact the company here:



Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Alan Wong

702-247-4120

aw@kungfurestaurants.com

3505 S Valley View Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89103