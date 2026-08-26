Junk King Louisville Crosses 1,000 Google Reviews with a 4.9-Star Rating

Louisville, KY, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Junk King Louisville has crossed 1,000 Google reviews while holding a 4.9-star rating, a combination that makes it the most reviewed and top-rated junk removal company in Louisville. The locally owned crew has served Jefferson, Oldham, and Shelby counties in Kentucky plus Floyd County, Indiana since 2021, sorting loads at its own Louisville facility rather than running them straight to a landfill.

Junk King Louisville - Jason Lefker (left), Steve Jordan (middle), Jack Brendamour (right)

The reviews repeat a few themes. Care taken around doorframes and stair rails. Friendly and dedicated teams. Superior service. One customer noted the crew worked through the rain rather than rescheduling.

"A thousand reviews means a thousand households let our crew walk into their home, then took the time afterward to say something about it," said Jack Brendamour, co-owner of Junk King Louisville. "You can't buy that. You earn it one driveway at a time, and the name on the side of the truck only means whatever the last job earned it."

What's Driving Junk Removal in Louisville

Most Louisville households have fewer disposal options than they think. Louisville Metro's Large Item Pickup runs by appointment inside the Urban Services District and takes up to four large items in a single weekly appointment. Bags and boxes of small items don't qualify. Neither do piles of debris. Yard waste has to fit in a container under 60 pounds. Residents outside Metro's collection area can drop off up to three bulky items at the Waste Reduction Center on Meriwether Avenue, which assumes somebody in the house owns a pickup and can carry a water heater up basement stairs.

Four items covers a couch and a mattress. It doesn't cover a basement that took on water, a two-car garage nobody has parked in for years, or a parent's house that has to be empty before the closing date.

These jobs also tend to land on one person. A hot tub that hasn't held water in years. An upright piano nobody plays. Four old tires behind the shed. A television too heavy to carry down stairs alone. Boxes of school projects in the attic. Each one needs two people, a truck, and somewhere that will actually accept it.

Free Estimates and Pricing by the Space You Use

Junk King Louisville quotes every job free and on site, then charges by the space the load takes up in the truck instead of by the truckload. One armchair costs what one armchair takes up. A full home cleanout costs what it fills. The crew will also beat any written or emailed estimate on comparable work.

One truck holds 18 cubic yards, roughly the volume of 12 standard refrigerators, so a full garage usually goes in a single trip. Same-day junk removal is often available, and the crew handles the lifting, the stairs, and the sweep-up afterward.

Serving Louisville, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown, and Surrounding Communities

Junk King Louisville covers Louisville, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown, Middletown, Forest Hills, West Buechel, Coldstream, Prospect, Buckner, Goshen, La Grange, Simpsonville, and Floyds Knobs, Indiana. Services include junk removal, home cleanouts, foreclosure cleanouts, furniture removal and single-item furniture pickup, appliance pickups, refrigerator disposal and recycling, mattress disposal, hot tub disposal, shed removal, shed and garage demo, construction waste removal, yard waste disposal, tire disposal, television disposal and recycling, e-waste disposal, and garbage and trash removal.

"Every load comes back to our building here and gets sorted before anything goes to a landfill," Brendamour said. "The dresser, the bike, the tools that still have life in them, those go back out to families in Louisville through local nonprofits. Nobody calls us because they want to throw things away. They call because they need the space back."

Recycling and Nonprofit Partnerships

Junk King Louisville sorts, reuses, recycles, and donates up to 60% of every job, routing usable furniture, appliances, electronics, and household goods to area nonprofits rather than the landfill.

Brendamour, who also holds ownership in Junk King locations across Cincinnati, Dayton, and Northern Kentucky, was named a Franchisee of the Year by the International Franchise Association in 2025.

How to Book a Pickup

Louisville homeowners can book online at https://www.junk-king.com/locations/louisville, call (502) 438-9019 for a free on-site estimate, or text a photo of the item to 1-737-888-5865. Crews run 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, with Saturday and Sunday hours as well.

Junk King Louisville - Team

About Junk King Louisville

Junk King Louisville is a locally owned and independently operated franchise of Junk King, a Neighborly company, serving homeowners and businesses across Jefferson, Oldham, and Shelby counties in Kentucky and Floyd County, Indiana since 2021. The location provides full-service junk removal, home and foreclosure cleanouts, single-item pickups, appliance and electronics recycling, and shed and garage demo, and it sorts, reuses, recycles, or donates up to 60% of every load. Junk King Louisville holds a 4.9-star rating with more than 1,000 Google reviews. For more information, visit junk-king.com/locations/louisville or call (502) 438-9019.

Press Inquiries

Jack Brendamour, Partner

Junk King Louisville

Address: 1504 Petunia Ave B,

Louisville, KY 40218

Phone: (502) 438-9019

E-mail: junkkinglouisville [at] gmail.com

Website: https://www.junk-king.com/locations/louisville