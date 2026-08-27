VOOPOO Unveils VMATE MAX2: The Ultimate Flavor Companion for the Modern Lifestyle

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As early autumn settles in, quiet luxury style has become the defining trend on Seoul's streets—and arriving alongside it is VOOPOO's VMATE MAX2. Defined by business elegance, this pod system mirrors the aesthetic with clean lines, refined minimalism, and effortless sophistication. With its seamless IML transparent screen blending into the device body for a flawlessly uninterrupted look, it is for the modern professional who values subtlety and performance.





Multi-Flavor Mode: Four Modes, One Perfect Flavor

VMATE MAX2 introduces an innovative Multi-Flavor Mode. The device features four optimized modes: Herb Mode, Fruit Mode, Drink Mode, and Dessert Mode, which allow users to easily select the setting that best matches their chosen e-liquid for an effortlessly balanced and smooth experience. This marks the first time such a feature has been introduced in the industry, significantly reducing the learning curve for new users while enabling different e-liquids to deliver their optimal flavor profiles. With no need for complex adjustments, users can enjoy their favorite flavors straight out of the box.

2100 mAh Battery: All-Day Power, Zero Anxiety

Engineered for endurance, VMATE MAX2 is powered by a robust 2100mAh battery, offering up to 4 to 6 days of use for light users and 2 to 3 days for heavy users. With a stable 5-30W output range, it ensures consistent performance from morning to night, making it ideal for high-frequency use like commutes, work, travel without the anxiety of frequent charging.

VMATE Cartridge V5: Great Flavor, Perfect Experience

VMATE MAX2 is compatible with the new VMATE Cartridge V5, which features upgraded leak resistance through a seamless integrated cotton design for more even e-liquid absorption. This ensures worry-free daily carry in bags or pockets. The cartridge offers more puffs per fill, reducing the need for frequent refilling during daily outings, while delivering great flavor with more concentrated vapor and a smoother taste over a longer period.





With its intelligent flavor modes, long-lasting battery, and advanced cartridge engineering, the VMATE MAX2 redefines convenience without compromising on flavor. It is a definitive choice for style-conscious vapers who value both aesthetics and vaping experience.

Warning: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance.

Company: Shenzhen VOOPOO Technology Co., Ltd

Contact Person: Victor Liu

Email: victor@voopootech.com

Telephone: 18501548754

Website: www.voopoo.com

City: Shenzhen

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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