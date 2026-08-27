Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Presale Announces DEX Launch Date as Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $150,000

MONACO, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project announced that its presale closure and DEX launch are planned for Q1 2027. The August 26 launch timeline reveal gave buyers the clearest view yet of how AlphaPepe moves from presale to public trading.





AlphaPepe has now raised $2.5 million, crossed 11,100+ holders, and reached a current presale price of $0.02817. Stage 19 sold out fast, Stage 20 is live, and the planned listing price starts from $0.08.

The update comes as Bitcoin price prediction headlines target $150,000 after BTC recently pushed back above $80,000. Bitcoin is leading the market again, but AlphaPepe buyers are watching an earlier window before public price discovery begins.

AlphaPepe Announces Q1 2027 Presale Closure and DEX Launch

AlphaPepe has confirmed that its presale closure and DEX launch are planned for Q1 2027.

That is a major update because buyers no longer have to rely only on broad launch speculation. The August 26 timeline reveal gives the market a clearer roadmap for when the presale ends and when AlphaPepe’s DEX plans move into the next phase.

For retail buyers, timeline clarity can change urgency fast. Once a presale has a visible closure window, the current entry can start to feel tighter.

AlphaPepe Passes $2.5M as Stage 20 Goes Live

AlphaPepe has raised $2.5 million and crossed 11,100+ holders before public trading begins.

The current $ALPE presale price is $0.02817, while the planned listing price starts from $0.08. That gap is one reason retail buyers are watching Stage 20 before the presale moves toward Q1 2027 closure.

Stage 19 sold out fast, and Stage 20 is now live. That momentum matters because every stage changes the entry window. Buyers who waited through earlier stages now face a higher price, while Stage 20 still gives access before exchange discovery begins.

Planned Listing Price From $0.08 Adds Fuel

AlphaPepe’s planned listing price from $0.08 gives buyers another number to compare against the current presale entry.

At $0.02817, the current stage remains below the planned listing level. That does not guarantee launch gains, but it creates a clear pricing narrative before the move from presale to exchanges.

4th CEX Reveal Set for August 31

AlphaPepe’s exchange story is also heating up. Rumours of Tier-1 listings are building after the project confirmed that its 4th CEX reveal is scheduled for August 31st.

The project has already secured three CEX partnerships, and the next reveal gives buyers another catalyst after the DEX launch timeline update.

Rumours are not confirmed listings, and nothing is guaranteed. But exchange momentum is exactly what retail buyers watch before a token moves from fixed presale pricing to public-market discovery.

Bonus Drop Live With Up to +200% Extra ALPE

AlphaPepe’s Bonus Drop is live, giving buyers another reason to act while Stage 20 remains open.

Users click to reveal a bonus of +10%, +30%, +50%, +100%, or +200% extra ALPE. Every draw wins, and the bonus stays active for 48 hours.

The bonus applies to every qualifying buy during that active window. Previous purchase activity also improves the odds of landing larger multipliers.

AlphaSwap Gives AlphaPepe Live Utility Before DEX Launch

AlphaPepe is not only selling meme coin hype. The project is building around AlphaSwap, its AI DEX product, with Early Access already live and some AI features available.

That separates AlphaPepe from roadmap-only presales that ask buyers to wait until after launch before seeing anything real.

AlphaSwap supports pre-swap intelligence, risk checks, trend signals, and smarter decision-making before users enter volatile tokens.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $150,000

Bitcoin price prediction headlines continue to watch whether BTC can target $150,000 after Bitcoin recently pushed back above $80,000 .

The case depends on sustained ETF demand, institutional allocation, stronger liquidity, treasury demand, and Bitcoin holding key breakout levels. BTC remains the most recognized asset in crypto, but it already trades on a deep public chart with visible liquidity and resistance.

AlphaPepe is earlier. It remains before public-market price discovery, giving presale buyers a different risk-and-upside profile from an established asset like Bitcoin.

AlphaPepe Moves Toward Public Price Discovery

AlphaPepe has raised $2.5 million, crossed 11,100+ holders, entered Stage 20 at $0.02817, and announced that presale closure and DEX launch are planned for Q1 2027.

With a planned listing price from $0.08, Bonus Drop live, Tier-1 listing rumours building, and the 4th CEX reveal scheduled for August 31st, AlphaPepe is entering a clearer launch roadmap.

Bitcoin price prediction headlines may be watching $150,000, but AlphaPepe buyers are watching the window before the chart exists.

VISIT ALPHAPEPE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the Bitcoin price prediction?

Bitcoin price prediction targets $150,000 in an aggressive institutional cycle if ETF demand, liquidity, treasury demand, and broader crypto momentum continue building.

When is the AlphaPepe DEX launch?

AlphaPepe announced during its August 26 launch timeline reveal that presale closure and DEX launch are planned for Q1 2027, with the planned listing price starting from $0.08.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io



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