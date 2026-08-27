Vmake Labs Introduces Smart Pro Tier for Hard-Case Video Watermark Removal





PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vmake Labs today launched Smart Pro, a new Auto-mode tier within its Video Watermark Remover. Developed for marketers, video editors and creators preparing their own or properly licensed footage for publication, Smart Pro is designed to remove difficult on-screen text, subtitles and watermarks while producing sharper, more natural-looking results.

Smart Pro introduces several improvements intended to make video watermark removal more accurate and consistent, particularly when working with moving text, detailed backgrounds and other difficult visual elements. Its principal advantages include:

Content Removal

Removes on-screen text, subtitles and watermarks while reconstructing the surrounding background.

Processes animated, moving and effect-based text that changes across frames.

Produces sharper results with fewer blurred areas, uneven patches or visible traces.



Accurate Detection

Identifies difficult targets, including small text, semi-transparent marks and moving subtitles.

Detects fine details within areas that require removal.

Reduces false positives, missed sections and unintended changes to nearby elements.



Cleaner Background Repair

Handles large blocks of text and content placed over detailed or changing backgrounds.

Reduces residual outlines, ghosting, large blur patches and smeared areas.

Repairs edges more precisely so removed regions blend naturally with the surrounding texture.



The improvement is particularly noticeable when text covers a patterned surface, passes over changing scenery or occupies a large section of the frame. Smart Pro works to rebuild these areas so that the repaired portion blends with the original environment rather than appearing as a static patch. Finer edge treatment also helps retain a sharper image around the removal zone.

“Smart Pro is built for the hard cases, like moving text, semi-transparent marks and animated subtitles, so removal looks seamless instead of smeared,” says Zoey, a product lead at Vmake Labs.

Smart Pro becomes part of the broader Watermark Remover, which combines automatic processing with options for more targeted editing. When additional control is needed, users can define erase zones around unwanted content and protect areas that should remain unchanged. The tool also supports the removal of fixed subtitles, promotional text, logos, people and distracting objects. Moving marks can be tracked across frames to help maintain consistent repairs throughout a clip.

For teams adapting authorized assets across campaigns, these capabilities can reduce the need to return to original project files or apply corrections frame by frame. A marketer can update an expired offer, an editor can prepare a caption-free version for translation, and a creator can clean a licensed clip before adding new graphics. The practical objective remains the same: producing an editable, publication-ready video without drawing attention to the area that was changed.

The Video Watermark Remover also provides several processing options for different types of footage and editing requirements:

Auto processing: Includes Smart for general removal; the new members-only Smart Pro tier; Subtitle for caption-focused processing; Watermark for logos and marks; and Passby for removing people from footage.

Manual processing: Allows box selection, fixed-width subtitle-region selection across a horizontal frame range, and manual identification of removal and protected areas.

Multi-scenario coverage: Supports common image and video formats and can address watermarks, subtitles, logos, people and unwanted objects.

Batch processing: Processes up to 30 image or video assets in one operation, with multiple cleanup features available within the same workflow.

About Vmake Labs

Vmake Labs is an AI social video studio that helps small businesses and creators generate, enhance and optimize videos for brand building, audience engagement and sales. Its integrated toolkit supports video creation, editing, enhancement, translation and visual cleanup within a streamlined workflow. Its slogan is “Turn products into viral social videos.”

Follow Vmake Labs on:

X(Twitter): https://x.com/VmakeLabs

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vmakelabs

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@vmakelabs

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vmakelabs

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@VmakeLabs

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/768207e0-7f50-4244-9ca3-6dcda01e00b2