iSpring Announces Labor Day Savings of Up to 20% on Water Filtration Systems, Sept. 1–7

Cumming, GA, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpring Water Systems, a provider of residential water filtration solutions, today announced a Labor Day promotion running Sept. 1 through Sept. 7, offering up to 20% off select water treatment products and 15% off replacement filters. The promotion comes as families prepare for a long weekend of gatherings, home projects and seasonal activities that can place greater demands on household water quality and use.

Labor Day, observed this year on Sept. 7, marks the final major holiday weekend of summer for many U.S. households. From preparing meals and cold drinks for family gatherings to tackling seasonal cleaning and caring for lawns and gardens, water plays a central role in everyday holiday activities.





Why Clean Water Matters This Labor Day

As the final long weekend of summer, Labor Day often brings friends and family together for holiday meals, backyard grills, and other gatherings. From washing fresh produce and preparing dishes to making ice and mixing cool drinks, clean, refreshing drinking water is an essential part of these activities. Water with a bitter taste or unpleasant odor can affect the taste of food and beverages, leaving the overall holiday experience less enjoyable than it should be.

Holiday weekends also provide an opportunity for deep home cleaning and organization, such as doing seasonal laundry, wiping down furniture, and refreshing the bathroom. However, using water contaminated with iron and manganese can cause clothes to yellow or discolor, while leaving hard-to-remove rust stains or black spots on bathtubs, sinks, and toilets, adding to the burden of household chores.

With fall just around the corner, many families take advantage of the Labor Day weekend to water the lawn and tend to their plants in preparation for the changing season. Yet, residual chlorine in tap water can harm beneficial soil microorganisms, while minerals can interfere with nutrient uptake. As a result, clean, safe water plays a vital role in gardening as well.

Overall, clean water supports many of the activities that fill the Labor Day weekend. A reliable, high-performance water filtration system provides a continuous supply of high-quality water for these varied household needs.

How iSpring Water Systems Make a Difference

iSpring water treatment solutions, whether reverse osmosis systems or whole-house water filtration systems, typically feature a multi-stage filtration process to effectively reduce a range of contaminants, including sediment, chlorine, lead, calcium, and iron. The result is cleaner, safer water that enhances the holiday water experience while continuing to benefit the family long after Labor Day. NSF certification on iSpring systems further demonstrates their strong filtration performance and product quality.





During the Labor Day weekend, family activities such as gatherings and cleaning place greater demands on water quality while also driving up water use. A water filtration system that can deliver purified water quickly and consistently is therefore especially valuable. Characterized by high capacity and fast flow rates that fill a cup in seconds, iSpring water systems easily handle a range of holiday household water needs, helping keep holiday activities running smoothly.





Whether it’s a holiday or an ordinary day, households always have plenty to manage, so home appliances that require minimal maintenance can fit more easily into a busy lifestyle. Designed for long-term convenience, iSpring systems come with long-lasting filters that cut down on change-out frequency. Additionally, their user-centric designs, such as transparent sediment filter housing, filter life tracking, and self-cleaning functions further simplify ownership.

iSpring Water Filtration Solutions for a Better Labor Day Weekend

iSpring RCC7AK-UV : An NSF-Certified Alkaline RO System for Safer, Better-Tasting Drinking Water





For drinking water, safety and hygiene are only part of the equation; taste matters as well. The iSpring RCC7AK-UV system, which is certified to NSF/ANSI 58 for TDS reduction, is designed to address these needs. Building on standard five-stage reverse osmosis filtration, the system adds a sixth-stage alkaline remineralization that restores beneficial minerals to help balance pH and create a fresher taste, followed by a seventh-stage UV treatment that provides added protection against harmful microorganisms.

Beyond filtration performance, the RCC7AK-UV is also built for hassle-free installation and maintenance. Push-to-connect fittings and color-coded tubing enable convenient setup under the kitchen sink, while the transparent first-stage filter housing makes it easier to monitor sediment accumulation. Additionally, a built-in leak detector automatically shuts off the water supply when a leak is detected, helping minimize the risk of water damage in the kitchen.





iSpring RO500AK-BN : A High-Capacity Tankless RO System for Households with Higher Water Demands





For households with higher demands for drinking and cooking water, the iSpring RO500AK-BN offers both ample capacity and fast dispensing, producing up to 500 gallons of filtered water per day and filling a cup in about 10 seconds. NSF/ANSI 58 certified, the system delivers outstanding filtration performance for clean, refreshing drinking water. Its tankless design frees up valuable under-sink space, helping keep the kitchen neat and uncluttered.

Ease of use and maintenance are among the practical advantages of the RO500AK-BN. The filters feature a twist-and-pull design for quick and easy replacement, while the smart filter life reminder takes the guesswork out of filter changes. The system also automatically flushes the RO membrane after 24 hours of inactivity, helping maintain peak system performance with less manual attention. With its efficient 2:1 pure-to-drain ratio, the system maximizes water efficiency to support sustainable living while lowering household water bills.

iSpring WGB32BM : A Whole-House Filtration System for Cleaner Water at Every Tap





High-quality water matters wherever water is used in the home, not just at the kitchen sink. That is where a whole-house water filtration system such as the iSpring WGB32BM comes in. Installed on the home’s main water line, the system improves water quality throughout the house based on three-stage filtration. The process begins with a sediment filter that captures larger particles, followed by a carbon block filter that reduces chlorine, unpleasant odors, and turbidity. The final stage uses a dedicated filter to reduce iron and manganese. Ultimately, every tap delivers superior treated water suitable for bathing, laundry, pet care, and more.

The system delivers up to 15 GPM and maintains steady water pressure even when multiple taps are running simultaneously. Standard inlet and outlet connections, along with standard filter sizes, make installation and replacement straightforward. Moreover, the first- and second-stage filters can each treat up to 100,000 gallons of water, enough to meet the year-round water needs of a larger household.

Labor Day Savings on Water Filtration Solutions

To coincide with the Labor Day holiday, iSpring will offer limited-time savings on select residential water treatment products from September 1 through September 7.

During the one-week promotion, customers can receive up to 20% off select products and 15% off replacement filters. Additional benefits include fast and free shipping within the contiguous 48 U.S. states, a one-year warranty, U.S.-based customer support, and lifetime technical support.

As households prepare for a long weekend of gatherings, home projects, and seasonal transitions, the right water treatment system can help make everyday water use more convenient and manageable.

Learn more about iSpring’s Labor Day offers and explore residential water filtration solutions at the official iSpring website.



