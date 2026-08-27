Junshi Biosciences Announces 2026 Interim Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates

SHANGHAI, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd (“Junshi Biosciences,” HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180), a leading innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, announced its 2026 interim financial results and provided corporate updates.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

As of June 30, 2026, the company’s total revenue was approximately RMB1,696 million for the first half of 2026 (2026H1), a 45% increase compared to 2025, which was made possible by the rise in sales revenue of pharmaceutical products. In particular, the domestic sales revenue of our core product, toripalimab, reached approximately RMB1,299 million, around 36% more than in 2025. In addition, out-licensing revenue also increased by approximately RMB152 million, an approximately 149% improvement from 2025.

Total research and development (“R&D”) expenses of the company were approximately RMB644 million for 2026H1, which was primarily used to advance the construction of our R&D technology platforms, explore potential drug targets and strengthen our clinical pipelines.

Profit attributable to owners of the company increased to RMB26 million for 2026H1, representing an increase of approximately RMB439 million compared to 2025. When excluding the effects of share-based payment, profit attributable to owners of the company reached RMB153 million, representing an increase of approximately RMB566 million compared to 2025.

Net cash inflow from financing activities was approximately RMB1,643 million, which fully covered the cash outflows in operating and investing activities, leading to an increase in bank balances and cash. A successful issuance of the 2026 first tranche of technology innovation bonds generated a net cash inflow of approximately RMB1,000 million for the company.

As of June 30, 2026, the company’s aggregate of bank balances, cash, and financial products reached approximately RMB3,670 million, providing a relatively sufficient cash position for further development.



BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

During 2026H1, we remained steadfast in tackling patients’ “unmet medical needs” and realizing our goal of “improving quality, reducing cost and enhancing efficiency.” We continued to ensure all-rounded, high-quality compliance, and made breakthrough progress in discovery, clinical development and commercialization of innovative drugs and business operations with accelerating international development.

Advancements in the pipeline : Junshi Biosciences’ innovative R&D field has expanded from monoclonal antibodies to the research and development of various drug modalities, including small molecule drugs, antibody drug conjugates (“ADC”), bi-specific or multi-specific antibodies, fusion protein, nucleic acid drugs and vaccines, as well as the exploration of next-generation innovative therapies including those for cancer and autoimmune diseases. To date, a total of four drugs (TUOYI®, JUNMAIKANG, MINDEWEI and JUNSHIDA) have been commercialized, five products are in phase 3 clinical studies (including two products currently awaiting new drug application [the “NDA”] acceptance), and various innovative drugs that are competitive in the international market are undergoing accelerated clinical trials.



In February 2026, the indications of toripalimab for the first-line treatment of nasopharyngeal carcinoma (“NPC”) and the first-line treatment of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (“ESCC”) were approved for marketing in Oman and Qatar.

In March 2026, the NDA for JS001sc (toripalimab injection [subcutaneous injection]) for 12 indications in the treatment of tumors were accepted by the National Medical Products Administration (the “NMPA”). In April 2026, the indication expansion of toripalimab for the first-line treatment of ESCC was approved for marketing in Singapore. In May 2026, the supplemental new drug application (“sNDA”) for the new indication of TUOYI® in combination with disitamab vedotin for the treatment for patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (“HER2”)-expressing (which is defined as achieving score of 1+, 2+ or 3+ in HER2 immunohistochemistry test) locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (“UC”) was approved by the NMPA. In May 2026, the phase 3 clinical study of TUOYI® in combination with chemotherapy as perioperative treatment for resectable stage II-III non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) patients met the primary endpoint in the final analysis. In July 2026, the supplemental application for the indication of TUOYI® in combination with chemotherapy as perioperative treatment for resectable stage II-III NSCLC patients was accepted. In May 2026, the indications of toripalimab for the first-line and second-line or later treatment of NPC were approved for marketing in Malaysia and South Africa. In June 2026, the indications of toripalimab for the first-line treatment of NPC and first-line treatment of ESCC were approved for marketing in Peru. In June 2026, the indications of toripalimab for the first-line and second-line or later treatment of NPC were approved for marketing in Brazil.

: Junshi Biosciences’ innovative R&D field has expanded from monoclonal antibodies to the research and development of various drug modalities, including small molecule drugs, antibody drug conjugates (“ADC”), bi-specific or multi-specific antibodies, fusion protein, nucleic acid drugs and vaccines, as well as the exploration of next-generation innovative therapies including those for cancer and autoimmune diseases. To date, a total of four drugs (TUOYI®, JUNMAIKANG, MINDEWEI and JUNSHIDA) have been commercialized, five products are in phase 3 clinical studies (including two products currently awaiting new drug application [the “NDA”] acceptance), and various innovative drugs that are competitive in the international market are undergoing accelerated clinical trials.

Updates on external collaborations



In June 2026, JunTop Biosciences, a controlling subsidiary of the company, reached a collaborative agreement with the Institute of Microbiology, Chinese Academy of Sciences. JunTop Biosciences was granted the exclusive global license rights for quadrivalent recombinant dengue vaccine.

In June 2026, the company entered into a license agreement with Fosun Wanbang, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fosun Pharma. The company granted Fosun Wanbang the right to develop, register, manufacture and commercialize roconkibart (“JS005” or “anti-IL-17A monoclonal antibody”) in the Greater China region. Under the agreement, the company will receive an upfront payment of RMB215 million, which shall be non-deductible and non-refundable, and will be eligible to receive milestone payments for product development and sales of RMB1,125 million, as well as double-digit tiered royalties based on net sales in the Greater China region.



Updates on other significant events



From November 2025 to March 2026, Mr. Xiong Jun, one of the controlling shareholders and actual controllers, and the chairman of the Board of the Directors of Junshi Biosciences, increased his shareholding of the company by 3,259,495 A shares and H shares in aggregate, accounting for 0.32% of the total share capital of the company, with a total transaction amount of RMB100,638,052.19.





About Junshi Biosciences

Founded in December 2012, Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180) is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics. With our outstanding capacity for innovative drug discovery, strong biotechnology R&D capability, and large-scale production capacity, we have successfully developed a drug candidate portfolio with global competitiveness and a well-structured research pipeline, which covers therapeutic areas including cancer, autoimmune, metabolic, and infectious diseases. Our innovative field spans cutting-edge therapeutic modalities, including mAbs, small-molecule drugs, ADCs, bsAb/msAb, fusion proteins, nucleic acid drugs and vaccines. Five of the company’s products have received marketing authorizations in China and international markets, one of which is toripalimab, China’s domestically developed anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody. Toripalimab has been approved in over 50 countries and regions including China, the US, and Europe.

With a mission of “providing patients with world-class, trustworthy, affordable, and innovative drugs,” Junshi Biosciences is “In China, For Global.” At present, the company boasts over 3,000 employees mainly in the United States (Maryland) and China (Shanghai, Suzhou, Beijing, Guangzhou). For more information, please visit: http://www.junshipharma.com.

Junshi Biosciences Contact Information

IR Team:

Junshi Biosciences

info@junshipharma.com

+ 86 021-6105 8800

PR Team:

Junshi Biosciences

Zhi Li

zhi_li@junshipharma.com

+ 86 021-6105 8800