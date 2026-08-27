KALDVIK AS (KLDVK): Q2 2026 Results and Half-Year Report

 | Source: Kaldvik AS Kaldvik AS

KALDVIK AS (KLDVK) reports operating income in Q2 amounted to EURm 11.3 (EURm 7.9), while operating loss before fair value adjustment of biomass and production tax was EURm -3.3 (EURm -4.3).

Harvest amounted to 1,840 (1,235) tonnes in Q2 2026.

The Company maintains harvest guidance for 2026 at approximately 17,000 tonnes.

The Q2 2026 presentation and Half-Year 2026 report are attached.

Kaldvik AS publishes full financial statements semi-annually (half-year and annual reports).

Webcast
A webcast presentation of the Q2 2026 results will be held at 10:00 CEST / 08:00 UTC today, 27 August 2026.

The presentation will be held in English by CEO Vidar Aspehaug and CFO Þórunn Ragnarsdóttir. A Q&A session will follow.

The webcast can be accessed at www.kaldvik.is/live

Contacts:
Vidar Aspehaug, CEO
+47 913 05 017 (mobile)

Þórunn Ragnarsdóttir, CFO
+354 822 7649 (mobile)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments


Tags

Kaldvik Kaldvík Iceland

Attachments

Kaldvik AS_Half-Year Report 2026 Kaldvik AS_Q2 2026 Quarterly presentation
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