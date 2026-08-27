AS LHV Group issued EUR 15 million of AT1 bonds

AS LHV Group has successfully completed a private placement of EUR 15 million of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds. The offering was met with strong demand from a closed group of institutional and other professional investors across the Baltic region.

The perpetual subordinated bonds (ISIN: EE0000005239) carry a fixed coupon of 8.0% per annum, payable quarterly. The successful placement, achieved on favorable terms, reflects positive market conditions and solid investor confidence in LHV Group’s credit profile. The proceeds from the issuance will be used to strengthen LHV's regulatory capital base, supporting the continued growth of its loan portfolio.

The offering attracted interest, with a total of 29 investors from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania participating. The investor base was well-diversified, comprising pension funds, asset managers, insurance companies, private wealth managers and other qualified investors.

“We are grateful for the continued trust from our investor community. This successful placement underscores the market’s confidence in LHV Group’s financial position and strategic direction,” said Silver Kalmus, Head of Debt Securities Area Manager at LHV Pank.

“We are pleased with the strong reception from Baltic investors. Their confidence in LHV's robust financial position is reflected in the coupon, which at 8.0% is the most favorable pricing we have achieved on an AT1 issuance. This transaction further optimizes our capital structure and supports the continued growth of our assets, allowing us to better serve our clients in both Estonia and the United Kingdom,” commented Juhan Peet, Head of LHV Group Treasury and LHV Markets.

LHV Pank acted as the sole arranger and bookrunner for the transaction.





LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s main subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs nearly 1,200 people. LHV’s banking services are used by more than 510,000 customers, LHV-managed II pillar pension funds have over 104,000 active customers and LHV Kindlustus provides insurance protection to 244,000 customers. LHV Bank, a subsidiary of LHV Group, holds a UK banking licence and offers banking services to international financial technology companies, loans to small and medium-sized enterprises and retail banking services.



Investor Relations

Sten Hans Jakobsoo

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Email: stenhans.jakobsoo@lhv.ee

Communications

Paul Pihlak

Head of Communications

Email: paul.pihlak@lhv.ee