Toobit Launchpad Debuts HALLU Token Presale





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces that Hallucoin (HALLU) is coming to Toobit Launchpad for a limited-time presale, running from August 31, 2026, at 08:00 UTC to September 1, 2026, at 08:00 UTC.

HALLU marks the fourth Launchpad token of the year, following a series of high-performing launches that includes Future Warriors X (FWX), which sold out in 18 minutes and achieved a 200% ROI; Solitaire Blossom (SOLIB), which sold out in 30 minutes and delivered a 214% ROI; and Dark Horse Football (DHF), which sold out in 26 minutes with a 220% ROI.

To participate, traders can complete their subscription on the official Launchpad page. Full details on tokenomics, allocation, and the project are available in the official announcement on the Toobit website.

Following the presale, Toobit will launch a HALLU spot trading campaign with 30,000,000 HALLU in rewards from September 1 to September 22, 2026. Participants will be able to earn rewards through lucky wheel spins, starter rewards, and a spot trading leaderboard, with further campaign details to be announced separately.

Toobit Launchpad provides access to emerging projects backed by a 72-hour price protection policy, allowing participants to claim a refund if a token's price drops below its initial sale price within three days of listing.

Hallucoin (HALLU) is a community-driven meme token on Binance Smart Chain built around laughing at market hallucinations. At its center is Hallu, a dead-serious on-chain AI persona that speaks with maximum confidence and minimum reliability, inventing prices and insider stories along the way.

Community-driven digital assets expanded rapidly as total market capitalization surged by nearly $10 billion during the first week of the year, accompanied by a 300% increase in trading volume to $8.7 billion. The activity points to renewed interest in high-beta projects that combine internet culture with speculative momentum.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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