Nicox Announces April 2027 PDUFA Date for NCX 470 in Glaucoma





FDA sets Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) review response date by 30 April 2027

Two NDAs filed in major markets, with commercial partners in place for expected launches from H2 2027 onwards

Milestone payment due on U.S. NDA approval plus royalties on sales

NCX 470 Phase 3 program ongoing in Japan in support of approval

Q&A available on Nicox’s website August 27, 2026 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France



Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for NCX 470 (bimatoprost grenod; also known as K-911 in Kowa’s publications) for filing and set 30 April 2027 as the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date1 for a response on review of the dossier. FDA acceptance confirms that the application is sufficiently complete for formal review and represents an important regulatory milestone toward potential approval. The NCX 470 NDA in the U.S. was submitted by Nicox’s exclusive U.S. licensee, Kowa, on June 30, 2026, and a milestone payment will be due upon approval. NCX 470 is a nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop for the lowering of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.







“The FDA’s acceptance of the NCX 470 NDA for filing is the next key step towards the approval of NCX 470 in the U.S., which would lead to a commercial launch in the second half of 2027. NCX 470 NDAs are now filed in two key markets, the U.S. and China. Subject to regulatory approval, we have clear paths to commercialisation with our partners, Kowa and Ocumension, respectively. Both partners have established commercial organisations in place to support launch of NCX 470 swiftly after approval is granted. U.S. NDA approval triggers a milestone payment for Nicox, and royalties on sales would generate a new recurrent revenue stream,” said Gavin Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of Nicox.







The NDA submission was based on positive results from the Mont Blanc and Denali Phase 3 clinical trials, which together were designed to meet regulatory requirements for efficacy and safety in support of approval in the United States and China. These trials demonstrated that NCX 470 achieved clinically meaningful reductions in IOP of up to 10mmHg with a favourable safety profile.







Key Upcoming NCX 470 Milestones



Phase 3 clinical program in Japan: ongoing

ongoing U.S. FDA Decision: PDUFA date 30 April 2027

PDUFA date 30 April 2027 U.S. Launch: targeted in H2 2027, subject to FDA approval

targeted in H2 2027, subject to FDA approval NDA approval in China: NDA submitted August 2026 For further information on our commercialization partners in the U.S. and China, visit the websites of Kowa Pharmaceuticals America and Ocumension Therapeutics.