Digital Realty breaks ground on new state-of-the-art data center in Switzerland

ZURICH, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the world’s largest cloud- and carrier-neutral data center platform, today announced the start of construction on a new, state-of-the-art data center in Glattbrugg. The facility – ZUR4 – will provide 15 megawatts (MW) of IT capacity across approximately 6,300 m2 of space, serving the growing demand for digital infrastructure in one of Europe's most important data and financial hubs.

ZUR4 is planned to expand the already best-connected data center campus in Switzerland, comprising ZUR1, ZUR2, and ZUR3. Digital Realty's entire European portfolio, including its data centers in Switzerland, is powered by 100% renewable energy. ZUR2 has also been awarded the first-ever PLATINUM Plus certification by the Swiss Datacenter Efficiency Association (SDEA), which is a significant milestone for sustainable infrastructure and data center operations in Switzerland.

The new data center is designed to support high-density deployments and AI workloads. Thanks to state-of-the-art cooling systems and an energy-efficient architecture, it is planned to meet the growing requirements of companies driving innovation in AI and machine learning.

The campus also is expected to offer direct cloud connectivity with outstanding connectivity options and serves as a gateway to Digital Realty’s global data center platform, PlatformDIGITAL® with more than 300 data centers worldwide.

With ZUR4, Digital Realty is also expanding locally operated, highly secure data center capacity in Switzerland, supporting customers who have data location, resilience and connectivity requirements as part of their own digital infrastructure strategies.

“Our continued investments in Zurich and across Europe – including the ongoing construction of FRA20 in Frankfurt and VIE13 in Vienna – reflect both the strategic importance of the region and the growing demand for AI-optimized, data-sovereign and sustainable digital infrastructure,” says Yves Zischek, Managing Director of Digital Realty in Austria and Switzerland. “With ZUR4 and the continued expansion of our campus in Glattbrugg, we are creating a future-proof ecosystem that connects more than 200 customers on-site and more than 6,000 customers worldwide.”

“The expansion of ZUR4 vividly demonstrates how much digital infrastructure has become the backbone of the Canton of Zurich's economy. Investments like this not only secure jobs and innovative capacity, but also strengthen our digital self-determination as a location,” says Barbara Franzen, Member of the Cantonal Council, FDP, Canton of Zurich.

“Secure, locally anchored data infrastructure is crucial to our country's digital future. With ZUR4, Digital Realty will be making an important contribution to Switzerland's digital sovereignty, which is decisive, as well as to the innovative strength of the Canton of Zurich,” says Nik Gugger, Member of the National Council, EVP, and President of the Swiss Cyber Security Days.

Completion of ZUR4 is planned for 2028.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation, from cloud and digital transformation to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 55+ metros across 30+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

For Additional Information

Media Contact

Rémi Andreassian

Digital Realty

+33 7 70 29 47 38

Randreassian@digitalrealty.com

Investor Relations

Jordan Sadler / Jim Huseby

Digital Realty

+1 415 275 5344

InvestorRelations@digitalrealty.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to expected completion dates, ZUR4 capacity and other capabilities and expected benefits, expected growth in digital transformation, sustainability goals, company strategy and customer demand. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.