Regulatory announcement no 21: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and their closely associated persons in InstallatørGruppen's shares

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014, as amended, article 19, InstallatørGruppen A/S (“InstallatørGruppen”) hereby notifies receipt of information of a transaction made by the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities in InstallatørGruppen and their closely associated persons in InstallatørGruppen’s shares:
- Frandsen HoldCo ApS (legal person closely associated to Peter Frandsen, Denmark CEO); and
- Maximillian Hjorth Beste (Head of M&A/IR and person discharging managerial responsibilities).
Please see the attached notifications for further details.
Contact details
Head of Communications
Morten Reedtz Kjellev
+45 2921 6999
mk@i-g.dk
Head of M&A and Investor Relations
Maximillian Hjorth Beste
+45 2899 2846
mhb@i-g.dk
About InstallatørGruppen
InstallatørGruppen is a leading provider of multi-disciplinary technical installation services in Denmark and Switzerland. The Group comprises independent companies with a strong local presence and in-depth technical expertise. The companies within the Group offer solutions in the fields of plumbing, heating, ventilation/air conditioning, refrigeration and electrical systems, as well as in selected specialist areas such as sprinkler systems, energy optimisation, building automation, fibre-optic infrastructure and solar panel installations. The Group’s aim is to be a preferred partner for its customers in implementing the energy transition.
Attachments
- 21 Announcement - PDMR Notification - Frandsen Holdco ApS
- 21 Announcement PDMR Notification - Maximillian Hjorth Beste