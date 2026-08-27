Regulatory announcement no 21: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and their closely associated persons in InstallatørGruppen's shares

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014, as amended, article 19, InstallatørGruppen A/S (“InstallatørGruppen”) hereby notifies receipt of information of a transaction made by the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities in InstallatørGruppen and their closely associated persons in InstallatørGruppen’s shares:

Frandsen HoldCo ApS (legal person closely associated to Peter Frandsen, Denmark CEO); and

Maximillian Hjorth Beste (Head of M&A/IR and person discharging managerial responsibilities).

Please see the attached notifications for further details.

Contact details

Head of Communications

Morten Reedtz Kjellev

+45 2921 6999

mk@i-g.dk

Head of M&A and Investor Relations

Maximillian Hjorth Beste

+45 2899 2846

mhb@i-g.dk

About InstallatørGruppen

InstallatørGruppen is a leading provider of multi-disciplinary technical installation services in Denmark and Switzerland. The Group comprises independent companies with a strong local presence and in-depth technical expertise. The companies within the Group offer solutions in the fields of plumbing, heating, ventilation/air conditioning, refrigeration and electrical systems, as well as in selected specialist areas such as sprinkler systems, energy optimisation, building automation, fibre-optic infrastructure and solar panel installations. The Group’s aim is to be a preferred partner for its customers in implementing the energy transition.

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