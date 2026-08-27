Cyannova Capital Highlights Strong Performance of Qiyunshan Food and Expands Hong Kong IPO Strategy

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyannova Capital, a New York-based global investment management platform, today highlighted the strong post-listing performance of Jiangxi Qiyunshan Food Co., Ltd. (HKEX: 02797), following Cyannova’s participation in the company’s Hong Kong initial public offering.

Qiyunshan Food commenced trading on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on July 9, 2026 at an IPO price of HK$8.00 per share. Since its listing, the company has attracted significant market attention and delivered exceptional share-price performance.

As of the market close on August 20, 2026, Qiyunshan Food closed at HK$110 per share, representing a substantial increase from its IPO price and positioning the company among the standout Hong Kong listings of 2026.

Cyannova participated in Qiyunshan Food’s institutional IPO allocation as part of its expanding Hong Kong capital markets strategy. The investment reflects the firm’s focus on identifying differentiated opportunities where access, valuation, business quality and long-term growth potential are aligned.

Unlike conventional public-market IPO participation, institutional allocations of this nature can require extensive preparation well before a company reaches the market. Cyannova and its strategic partners devoted significant time, resources and coordination to securing access to the Qiyunshan opportunity.

The investment follows Cyannova’s earlier participation in the Hong Kong IPO of DeepZero (HKEX: 02723), an enterprise artificial intelligence company.

DeepZero listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on May 27, 2026 at an IPO price of HK$55.50 per share. As of August 20, 2026, the shares closed at HK$608 per share, marking another notable post-listing performance among Cyannova’s recent Hong Kong investments.

Together, Qiyunshan Food and DeepZero represent two recent examples of Cyannova’s ability to source, evaluate and participate in differentiated Hong Kong IPO opportunities across both consumer and technology sectors.

Alessandro Bianchi, Managing Director of Cyannova Capital, said:

“Qiyunshan is a strong example of the type of differentiated investment opportunity we seek to bring to our investors. High-quality institutional IPO allocations in Hong Kong are often scarce and highly relationship-driven, requiring substantial work, research and coordination well before a company reaches the public market.”

“The market performance of both Qiyunshan and DeepZero has been very encouraging. However, for us, the more important objective is to build a repeatable capability to identify, evaluate and gain access to high-quality opportunities rather than focus on the short-term performance of any individual stock.”

“Hong Kong is becoming an increasingly important component of Cyannova’s global investment platform. We intend to continue working closely with leading companies, investment banks, family offices and strategic partners to selectively participate in high-quality IPO, pre-IPO and other capital markets opportunities. Our objective is not to participate in the largest number of transactions, but to concentrate capital and resources on opportunities where we see a compelling combination of scarcity, valuation, business quality and long-term growth potential.”

Expanding Cyannova’s Hong Kong Capital Markets Strategy

Cyannova views Hong Kong as an increasingly important gateway connecting leading Asian companies with global institutional capital.

Following its investments in DeepZero and Qiyunshan Food, the firm plans to continue selectively pursuing high-quality Hong Kong IPO, pre-IPO and strategic investment opportunities, with particular focus on artificial intelligence, technology, consumer, advanced manufacturing and other sectors with long-term structural growth potential.

Cyannova intends to leverage its investment and strategic network across North America, Asia and the Middle East, together with relationships with issuers, investment banks, family offices and institutional investors, to identify differentiated opportunities in the Hong Kong market.

Planned Hong Kong Listed Equity Portfolio

As part of the next phase of its Hong Kong strategy, Cyannova is also developing a Hong Kong Listed Equity Portfolio for qualified global investors.

The strategy is expected to provide diversified exposure to a selectively constructed portfolio of high-quality Hong Kong-listed companies, with particular emphasis on sectors where Cyannova has strong investment conviction, market insight and strategic relationships.

The portfolio is intended to complement the firm’s existing IPO and pre-IPO investment activities. Further details regarding the structure, investment strategy and investor eligibility will be announced separately following completion of the relevant internal and regulatory arrangements.

About Cyannova Capital

Cyannova Capital is a New York-based global investment management platform focused on differentiated opportunities across public and private markets.

The firm invests in strategic sectors including artificial intelligence and computing infrastructure, robotics and automation, advanced manufacturing, energy and the space economy, while also actively pursuing selected IPO, pre-IPO and listed-equity opportunities in Hong Kong.

Through its network across North America, Asia and the Middle East, Cyannova works with companies, institutional investors, family offices, investment banks and strategic partners to identify investment opportunities and support long-term value creation through capital, strategic relationships and access to international markets.

Following its participation in the Hong Kong IPOs of DeepZero and Qiyunshan Food, Cyannova intends to continue expanding its Hong Kong capital markets activities as an important component of the firm’s broader global investment strategy.

Media Contact：

Company: Cyannova Capital

Contact Person: Jaysen Lai

Email: info@cyannovacapital.com

Website: https://cyannovacapital.com/

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