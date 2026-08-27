Harmovest Capital Strengthens Global Financial Services Through Technology and Compliance





LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harmovest Capital today announced the continued development of its global financial services platform, bringing together technology, international market access, compliance and professional services within an integrated financial ecosystem. The initiative reflects the company’s focus on supporting clients and professional partners across regional markets while strengthening its capabilities in an increasingly interconnected financial landscape.

As technology continues to reshape financial markets, market access and financial infrastructure, regulatory standards, governance and operational transparency remain important considerations for financial services providers operating across multiple jurisdictions. Harmovest Capital’s platform is being developed with these considerations in mind, combining digital capabilities, market connectivity and professional services to support the evolving needs of international market participants.

A key element of the company’s international framework is its presence across multiple regulatory jurisdictions, supported by regulatory licences and registrations in New Zealand, Australia, Cyprus, Comoros and the United States.

A Five Jurisdiction Regulatory Framework

Compliance forms an important part of Harmovest Capital’s approach to international financial services.

The company’s regulatory footprint includes New Zealand FMA Licence No. 1012970, Australia ASIC Licence No. 513758, Cyprus CySEC Licence No. 411/22, Comoros MISA Licence No. T2023331 and U.S. SEC RIA Registration No. 344064.

These regulatory licences and registrations across five jurisdictions form part of Harmovest Capital’s international operating framework and support its focus on governance, regulatory awareness, risk management and professional standards.

The company’s U.S. SEC Registered Investment Adviser registration, No. 344064, further extends its regulatory presence into the United States and represents an important component of its broader international compliance framework.

Harmovest Capital considers compliance an ongoing operational priority. Its approach incorporates applicable regulatory requirements, internal processes and risk management practices as part of its broader business operations.

Technology as a Foundation for Market Access

Technology is a central component of Harmovest Capital’s financial services platform.

As financial markets become increasingly interconnected and digitally accessible, technology plays an important role in connecting market participants with global financial instruments and supporting the delivery of financial services.

Harmovest Capital continues to develop its trading infrastructure and digital capabilities to support access to international markets across multiple asset classes.

The company’s technology-focused approach brings together trading infrastructure, market connectivity and digital account solutions within an integrated environment.

Multi Asset Financial Market Access

Harmovest Capital provides access to a range of financial markets, including forex, precious metals, energy, stocks, cryptocurrencies and global indices.

A multi-asset approach allows market participants to access different financial instruments through an integrated trading environment.

The company continues to develop its financial product offering and digital infrastructure, focusing on broader market access and supporting the evolving requirements of international market participants.

Developing a Digital Financial Services Ecosystem

Digital transformation continues to influence the financial services industry, with accessibility and integrated technology becoming increasingly important components of the client experience.

Harmovest Capital’s digital ecosystem includes the Harmovest App, which provides access to thousands of financial instruments across global markets through a centralized platform.

The company also supports professional trading and account management solutions, including EA, PAMM, and MAM capabilities.

These solutions support different trading and investment management requirements while bringing market access, account management, and trading capabilities together in a digital environment.

Supporting Professional Partners

Harmovest Capital’s business ecosystem also includes Introducing Brokers and professional partners across different markets.

The company provides partnership resources covering areas such as marketing support, professional training, CRM solutions, partnership structures and regional business development.

Through these capabilities, Harmovest Capital works to support professional partners while developing relationships across regional financial communities.

Its partnership model forms part of the company’s broader approach to building an internationally connected financial services network.

Connecting International and Regional Markets

Operating across international financial markets requires both global infrastructure and an understanding of regional market environments.

Harmovest Capital engages with financial communities across different regions through digital platforms, industry events, professional networking and market-focused initiatives.

This approach enables the company to connect its international financial market capabilities with the needs of regional traders, investors and professional partners.

By combining international market access with regional engagement, Harmovest Capital continues to develop its presence across the markets it serves.

Technology, Compliance and Professional Service

Harmovest Capital’s financial services platform is built around three interconnected areas: technology, compliance and professional service.

Technology supports digital market access and the development of financial infrastructure.

Compliance provides an important foundation for structured and responsible operations across multiple jurisdictions.

Professional service connects the company’s technology and market capabilities with the requirements of clients and professional partners.

Together, these areas form the framework for Harmovest Capital’s approach to developing a modern international financial services platform.

Building for the Global Financial Landscape

As financial markets continue to become more interconnected, financial services providers face the need to combine technological capability with appropriate regulatory frameworks and professional operating standards.

Harmovest Capital continues to develop its global platform through its five-jurisdiction regulatory footprint, multi-asset market access, digital financial solutions and professional partnership ecosystem.

Its regulatory licences and registrations across New Zealand FMA, Australia ASIC, Cyprus CySEC, Comoros MISA and U.S. SEC RIA form an important part of its international framework, while technology remains central to the company’s approach to connecting market participants with global financial markets.

With technology as an enabler, compliance as a foundation and global connectivity as a strategic direction, Harmovest Capital continues to develop a financial services platform designed for an increasingly interconnected global financial landscape.

About Us

Harmovest Capita l is a premier investment services provider, empowering traders and investors with seamless access to hundreds of CFD instruments across forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and more. Built by a team of seasoned financial experts and visionary entrepreneurs, our platform is designed to deliver a world-class trading experience that’s fast, secure, and intuitive.

Licensed by the Mwali International Services Authority (MISA), Harmovest Capital operates with a commitment to transparency, security, and innovation, delivering a seamless trading experience backed by regulatory integrity and expert-driven insight.

Contact

Harmovest Capital

cs@hmvest.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29e4c4d8-540b-4245-987b-83b13faf656c