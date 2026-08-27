WEMADE Launches Global Pre-Registration for Web3 Roguelike Defense Game Hellsquad Rrrush!: Stone Rush





SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEMADE and its flagship blockchain gaming platform, WEMIX PLAY , today announced the start of global pre-registration for Hellsquad Rrrush!: Stone Rush, the Web3 version of its popular casual roguelike tower defense game Hellsquad Rrrush!. Players worldwide* now have an opportunity to secure exclusive rewards and participate in a range of events ahead of the official game launch slated for September.

Developed by LightCON CO., LTD., the original title reached No. 1 on Google Play’s Top Games chart within three days of release and has accumulated over 1 million downloads since July 2025. In Hellsquad Rrrush!: Stone Rush, players defend the gates of Hell by summoning demons with distinct abilities and skills. The game combines fast-paced, accessible defense gameplay and strategic character and progression systems with an expanded digital asset economy. By assembling dynamic squads with the right Specializations and powerful Treasures, players can deploy unique hero abilities and defend their base against relentless waves of enemies.

The Web3 version powers a player-driven economy using two core currencies: HELLSHARD, the in-game bridge currency, and HELLSTONE, the gateway to the WEMIX ecosystem. Players earn HELLSHARD through active gameplay to unlock in-game items and other currencies including HELLSTONE, which can be exchanged for the WEMIX coin, creating a flexible two-way value loop between strategic progression and real-world token utility.

A series of special events are underway to celebrate the pre-registration launch:

Pre-Registration Rewards: Players will receive the following rewards upon completion of the pre-registration process: AMBER Token : A pre-registration reward token used to acquire specialized items in the dedicated webshop on WEMIX PLAY. PLAY Token : Serves as the primary platform utility token, designed to purchase exclusive character skins and unlock premium content across multiple titles on WEMIX PLAY. Exclusive Skins : To be given out as coupons upon game launch.

Players will receive the following rewards upon completion of the pre-registration process: Community Milestone Program: AMBER tokens and character skins (distributed based on random draw) will be given out as the total pre-registration count grows.

AMBER tokens and character skins (distributed based on random draw) will be given out as the total pre-registration count grows. Referral Program: Qualifying invites will unlock tiered rewards in the form of AMBER and PLAY tokens.





Hellsquad Rrrush!: Stone Rush’s pre-registration period will run until the official game launch. All rewards will be distributed within two weeks (subject to change) of launch. Pre-register now via the WEMIX PLAY platform at https://event.wemixplay.com/hellsquadrrrush .

*Note: Web3 access is restricted in certain regions, including South Korea, China, Singapore, and countries/territories subject to OFAC sanctions.

About Hellsquad Rrrush!

Hellsquad Rrrush! is a fast-paced casual roguelike tower defense game developed by LightCON CO., LTD. Combining strategic unit positioning, roguelike upgrades, and wave-defense gameplay, the game puts players in command of cutesy yet deadly demon squads defending the gates of Hell against invading forces. After gaining immediate acclaim by claiming the No. 1 spot on Google Play’s Top Games chart within days of its launch, the title expands into Web3 with Hellsquad Rrrush!: Stone Rush, introducing Hexstone Mine Wars, blockchain tokenomics, and asset ownership powered by WEMIX PLAY.

About WEMADE

WEMADE is the only company combining over two decades of AAA game development success with a fully operational, game-proven blockchain ecosystem-built entirely on its proprietary Layer-1 mainnet, WEMIX3.0. Known for global hits such as The Legend of Mir, MIR4, NIGHT CROWS and Legend of YMIR, WEMADE is leading the industry in seamlessly integrating gameplay, tokenomics, NFTs, stablecoin payments, and blockchain infrastructure. Through WEMIX PLAY, WEMADE delivers a unified digital economy where players, creators, and investors can own, trade, and benefit from digital assets-powering the next generation of interactive entertainment and driving the evolution of Web3 gaming. For more information, please visit https://wemade.com .

About WEMIX PLAY

WEMIX PLAY is the world’s leading blockchain gaming platform, offering one of the most diverse portfolios of blockchain-powered games globally. The platform integrates NFTs, tokenomics, payment systems, webshops, an NFT marketplace, and community features-creating a unified ecosystem where players can truly own, trade, and benefit from digital assets. As the flagship of the WEMIX ecosystem, WEMIX PLAY delivers a seamless, immersive gaming experience-empowering players, creators, and investors to participate in decentralized digital economies and shaping the future of interactive entertainment. For more information, please visit https://wemixplay.com/ .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49bb75e8-56c9-4670-b9e6-026722ebc6a6