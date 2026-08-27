Transferra Backs John Galt Forum, with COO Alexey Reshko Joining the Panel Discussion

London, UK, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transferra, a UK FCA-authorised electronic money institution, has announced its sponsorship of the John Galt Forum, taking place on 7 October 2026 at the Digital Art House in Riga.

The John Galt Forum is a curated business event for founders, C-level executives and investors. Its format is deliberately unpolished: short keynotes in which founders talk openly about what worked, what failed and what it cost them, followed by a panel discussion and open Q&A. Attendance is capped at roughly 200 people, and past editions in Riga and Tallinn have built a reputation as one of the more candid business gatherings in the Baltics. The October edition moves the format into the Digital Art House, a converted exhibition and event venue in central Riga.

The John Galt Forum is organised by the team behind John Galt Finance, a fractional CFO firm that helps scaling founders understand real profit, cash position and the financial decisions ahead.

Transferra's COO, Alexey Reshko, will take part in a panel discussion on Your team should automate itself: The new rules of management in the AI era.

"The reason we wanted to support this forum is the format. Most business events reward the polished version of the story. This one asks people what actually happened - the failed hires, the pricing that didn't work, the year that nearly ended the company. That's the conversation founders learn from, and it's the conversation we have with our own clients every week. I'm looking forward to being on that panel and to hearing what everyone else brings to it." - Alexey Reshko, COO, Transferra

Transferra provides payment accounts and cross-border payment services to businesses, and works with founders across the UK, Europe and other parts of the world. The company is built around personal service rather than ticket queues - clients get a named account manager who knows their business and picks up the phone. Supporting the forum is part of that same approach to the regional founder community.

“At John Galt Finance, we work with founders when the financial reality is less polished than the pitch deck: cash is tight, growth is expensive, and decisions cannot wait. That is exactly why the John Galt Forum exists - to make room for honest conversations about what it really takes to build a company. Transferra works with founders in those same moments, so Alexey’s perspective will add real value to the room.”- Alex Astapchyk, Founder, John Galt Forum

Tickets and the full speaker line-up are available at johngalt-forum.com.

About Transferra

Transferra is an electronic money institution authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. It provides business payment accounts, multi-currency IBANs and international payment services to companies operating across borders. Learn more at https://transferra.uk.

About John Galt Finance

John Galt Finance is a fractional CFO firm for scaling founders.

The firm provides senior finance leadership, cash-flow management, financial modelling and management reporting, helping businesses understand their real profit, cash position and next financial move.

Learn more at johngaltfinance.com.





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