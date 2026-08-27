Top destinations for corporate team-building trips

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the "back-to-work" season approaches, companies are replacing virtual meetings with face-to-face retreats to address remote work fatigue and strengthen organizational culture.

To identify where teams can genuinely build connections, Holafly has launched the Global Team-Building Index, ranking destinations based on group activity infrastructure, accessibility, overall experience, and value.

The results identify Lisbon, Portugal as the world's leading destination, driven by its coastal activities, flight connectivity, and competitive costs.

The rise of the active corporate retreat

As hybrid and remote work become permanent, business travel is shifting toward experiential connections. Organizations are prioritizing places where employees can bond outdoors, whether that means sailing together or embarking on scavenger hunts.

The Iberian Peninsula takes the crown

Lisbon secured the number one spot: the airport sits close to the city center, while the river and coast provide a spectacular playground for sailing regattas and surfing challenges. Barcelona follows in second place with large hotel room blocks alongside high-end cultural experiences.

Eastern and Central Europe are budget-friendly champions

To maximize budget efficiency without sacrificing quality, Central Europe offers compelling alternatives. Prague and Budapest rank high, with costs for dining, accommodations, and venue up to 30% lower than Western Europe. Both offer memorable group activities like medieval castle banquets and old-town scavenger hunts.

Top 10 global destinations for team-building in 2026

1 - Lisbon, Portugal

2 - Barcelona, Spain

3 - Prague, Czech Republic

4 - Mallorca, Spain

5 - Budapest, Hungary

6 - Antalya, Turkey

7 - Athens, Greece

8 - Milan, Italy

9 - Chamonix, France

10 - Berlin, Germany

Where should Californians go for a team-building retreat?

The California Team-Building Index evaluated destinations within a 4-hour flight radius. Cabo San Lucas (Mexico) ranked first, offering direct flights, luxury resorts, and premium activities. It is followed by Denver (Colorado), which serves as an oasis for wellness retreats.

Top 10 Team-Building Destinations for Californians

1 - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

2 - Denver, United States

3 - Mexico City, Mexico

4 - Portland, United States

5 - Vancouver, Canada

6 - Scottsdale, United States

7 - Austin, United States

8 - Jackson Hole, United States

9 - Guanajuato, Mexico

10 - Kauai, United States

Where should European companies go for their next offsite?

For British companies, Lisbon combines sunny coasts with rapid flight access. For German teams, Prague offers rail and air accessibility with budget efficiency. Spanish enterprises find their match in Lisbon, benefiting from proximity and local value.

Top 5 team-building destinations for UK companies

1 - Lisbon, Portugal

2 - Barcelona, Spain

3 - Mallorca, Spain

4 - Chamonix, France

5 - Prague, Czech Republic

Top 5 team-building destinations for German companies

1 - Prague, Czech Republic

2 - Lisbon, Portugal

3 - Barcelona, Spain

4 - Mallorca, Spain

5 - Budapest, Hungary

Top 5 team-building destinations for Spanish companies

1 - Lisbon, Portugal

2 - Prague, Czech Republic

3 - Budapest, Hungary

4 - Milan, Italy

5 - Antalya, Turkey

Media contact: press@holafly.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a87330a4-e6c3-4611-a953-322300a417ba