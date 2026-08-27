Annual Financial Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

 | Source: Mothercare plc Mothercare plc

27 August 2026

Mothercare plc ("the Company")

NOTICE OF AGM AND POSTING OF ANNUAL REPORT

Mothercare plc has posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 28 March 2026 together with its Notice of Annual General Meeting (“AGM”).  

The AGM will be held at 11.00am on 24 September 2026 at the offices of Bird & Bird LLP, 12 New Fetter Lane, London, EC4A 1JP.

Shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxy votes ahead of the meeting and appoint the chair of the AGM as their proxy. Shareholders are also invited to send questions relating to the business of the meeting by email to: investorrelations@mothercare.com to be received by 11.00 am on 22 September 2026.

Copies of both the Annual Report and Accounts and the AGM Notice are available from the Company’s website at www.mothercareplc.com/investors.

Lynne Medini
Group Company Secretary
Mothercare plc


GlobeNewswire

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