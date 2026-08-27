ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE

27 AUGUST 2026 at 13.00 EEST



Orion Corporation to commence acquisition of own shares for its share-based incentive plans

On 27 August 2026, the Board of Directors of Orion Corporation decided to commence acquisition of the Company’s own shares based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 24 March 2026. According to the decision, up to 500,000 Class B shares of Orion Corporation will be acquired. The maximum amount to be used for the acquisition of the shares is EUR 45,000,000. The acquisition will start on 1 September 2026 at the earliest and it will continue until 31 December 2026 at the latest. The acquisition of the shares will be executed in accordance with the terms of the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting.

The shares shall be acquired at market price at the time of the acquisition quoted in trading on the regulated market organised by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, using funds in the Company's unrestricted equity. The own shares shall be acquired in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act otherwise than in proportion corresponding to the shareholders' holdings. The shares shall be acquired and paid for in accordance with the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd and Euroclear Finland Oy.

The shares shall be acquired for using them in the Company’s share-based incentive plans. There is a weighty financial reason in view of the Company for the directed acquisition as the purpose of the Company’s incentive plans is to encourage the persons involved in it to sustained commitment and efforts for the benefit of the Company and its shareholders.

The acquisition of the shares is executed in compliance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. To acquire the shares, Orion Corporation has appointed a third-party broker as the lead manager for the buy-back programme. The broker will make all trading decisions regarding the timing of the purchases independently of the Company. The share buy-back programme may be temporarily paused, suspended or terminated before the scheduled end date. In such cases, the Company will announce the matter in a stock exchange release. The Company will publish by stock exchange release the transactions carried out under the buy-back programme in accordance with regulations and market practices.

The terms of the authorisation to acquire the Company's own shares were published in the stock exchange release of 24 March 2026 concerning the decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Orion Corporation.

At the time of the Board’s decision, Orion Corporation holds 268,166 of its own Class B shares. The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 and the total number of votes is 737,224,679.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme



President and CEO Mikko Kemppainen



General Counsel

Contact person:

Mikko Kemppainen, General Counsel, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 4474

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orionpharma.com

Orion Pharma is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, combining our trusted expertise with continuous innovation. We have an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by us are used to treat cancer, respiratory diseases and neurological diseases, among others. In 2025 our net sales amounted to EUR 1,890 million, and we employ about 4,000 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being.