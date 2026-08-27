Ducommun to Participate in B. Riley Consumer & TMT Conference

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) announced today that Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, will participate in the upcoming 9th Annual B. Riley Consumer & TMT Conference on September 10, 2026, with one-on-one investor meetings scheduled throughout the day.

Institutional investors are welcome to contact B. Riley to arrange one-on-one meetings with management.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products, aftermarket and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and space markets and aspires to contribute to the advancement of those industries. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas — Electronic Systems and Structural Systems — to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms and mission-critical military and space programs. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

Contacts

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

657.335.3665, smookerji@ducommun.com