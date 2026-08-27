Atomic One Launches Autonomous AI Agent System to Run Daily Amazon Store Operations

Málaga, Spain, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amazon sellers facing rising advertising costs and thinner margins now have access to autonomous AI Amazon agents that run day-to-day store operations without constant human oversight.

Atomic One launches autonomous AI agent system

Atomic One, a Spain based tech startup, has launched a system of autonomous ecommerce agents for Amazon PPC automation, inventory, pricing, and ranking, and now adds a free tool built on the Model Context Protocol that lets sellers query their store data in plain English.

The Amazon marketplace includes roughly 1.9 million active third party sellers worldwide, who account for more than 60% of the units sold on the platform, according to 2025 figures compiled by Capital One Shopping. Many of those sellers are absorbing higher advertising costs. The average cost per click on Amazon reached about $1.22 in 2026, with average advertising cost of sales near 30%, according to benchmarks published by Ad Badger.

Manual campaign management has struggled to keep pace. Pay per click managers can spend hours assembling search term reports while the advertising auction updates continuously, allowing wasted spend and margin erosion to go unnoticed between reviews. Atomic One reports that its agents automate up to 80% of the repetitive tasks involved in running a store, from PPC bid adjustments to replenishment tracking to margin audits.

An AI native System That Never Stops Watching Your Store, and Never Stops Deciding

The system assigns specialized agents to distinct functions, including advertising, inventory, pricing, listings, ranking, and reviews, to provide end to end Amazon management that the company says operates around the clock. According to the company, real time margin tracking is designed to surface profit leaks that periodic manual reporting can miss, supporting Amazon FBA profit optimization and organic ranking.

In practice, that means the advertising agent adjusts PPC bids as the auction shifts throughout the day, the inventory agent flags stockout risk before it disrupts sales, the pricing agent adjusts price points to protect margin during demand swings, and the ranking agent shifts spend toward keywords gaining organic traction, all without waiting for a weekly review.

Alongside the agent system, Atomic One is also releasing a free tool built on the Model Context Protocol, an open standard introduced by Anthropic in November 2024 for connecting AI assistants to external data and since adopted across the industry. The tool connects a seller's store data to compatible AI assistants, letting operators ask questions about performance in plain English rather than exporting spreadsheets.

"Amazon operators are spending their days reacting to dashboards instead of running their businesses," said Erez Halperin, chief revenue officer at Atomic One. "By handing the repetitive execution to autonomous agents and making store data as easy to reach as a conversation, sellers can put their attention back on strategy and growth."

The autonomous agent system and a free store audit are available at atomic-one.com.

About Atomic One

Atomic One is the AI native operating layer for Amazon businesses. The company deploys specialized autonomous agents that handle the daily execution of a store, including pricing, advertising, inventory, listings, and reviews, so operators can step back from day to day firefighting and focus on strategy and growth. Atomic One is operated by Atomic Growth Spain and is based in Málaga, Spain. The company's free Model Context Protocol tool is available at atomic-one.com/mcp.

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