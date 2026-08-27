KBR Secures New Ministry of Justice Contract, Advancing UK Government Transformation Programme

HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced that its Mission Technology Solutions business, which will be named Trinzic after its planned spin-off, has been awarded a Workplace Services Management (WSM) contract by the UK Ministry of Justice (MoJ), strengthening a trusted partnership and building on more than eight years of delivery across the MoJ estate.

The award positions KBR at the heart of the Ministry’s Property Transformation Programme (PTP) – one of the largest and most ambitious transformation initiatives across the UK Government. The programme is designed to modernise facilities management delivery by enhancing service quality, improving data and digital capabilities, upgrading IT systems, and embedding consistent professional and functional standards across the estate.

This contract expands the scope of services KBR will provide to the Ministry of Justice, with services now extending across the entire prison and probation estate in alignment with the PTP vision. Through this role, KBR will support the MoJ in evolving its operating model to ensure facilities management services remain compliant, efficient, and aligned with departmental and wider government strategies through 2030 and beyond.

Under the WSM contract, KBR will deploy its integrated Estates Intelligence assurance solution, combining deep asset management expertise with insights and advanced and predictive analytics. This capability is enabled by KBR’s proprietary VIAverse® platform, which enhances data transparency, performance monitoring, and decision-making across large, complex estates – key enablers of the MoJ’s transformation objectives.

The contract has a duration of five years with two one-year extension options (5+1+1). Mobilisation will begin in the third quarter of 2026, with full-service commencement scheduled for 1 June 2027.

Paul O’Shaughnessy, Vice President – KBR Mission Tech UK, said, "This award underscores the strength and longevity of our partnership with the UK Ministry of Justice and recognises KBR’s ability to deliver mission-critical programmes with certainty and pace, bringing a proven track record of operational performance at the forefront of major government transformation programmes.”

This win further reinforces KBR’s position as a trusted delivery partner to UK government – applying integrated delivery, logistics, and commercial innovation to accelerate capability deployment, share and improve value for money.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "The award of the Workplace Services Management contract is a significant milestone in transforming how we manage the prison and probation estate.

This new service will give the department stronger oversight, better data and improved assurance, helping us hold suppliers to account and deliver more consistent, reliable services.

Ultimately, it will support better working environments for staff and safer, more effective places for those in our care."

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

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About Trinzic

KBR’s Mission Technology Solutions business is expected to be spun off as an independent public company in January 2027 and will then operate under the new name Trinzic. The name is inspired by the word intrinsic, reflecting the essential capabilities, deep expertise, speed and trusted performance that have defined the business for decades. Trinzic will enter the market as a global company and partner to customers supporting some of the highest priority missions across national security, human performance, global operations and space. Trinzic will launch with more than $5 billion in annual revenue, established partnerships and contracts, 18,000 employees and a global footprint.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding KBR’s facilities management and transformation services and the planned spin-off of Trinzic, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

Investors@kbr.com

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Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

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