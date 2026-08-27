MEXC Launches SHEIN Subscription with $1M Quota as Inaugural IPO Express Event





MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has launched IPO Express, a new event offering eligible users access to SHEIN’s IPO subscription, ahead of its scheduled listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on September 1, 2026. The first-in-market opportunity is designed to allow users to gain economic exposure to SHEIN’s post-listing performance using USDT and receive mirror credits, without directly holding SHEIN shares.

MEXC is committed to removing barriers to market participation, based on the belief that opportunity should not be limited by identity, capital size, or geography. IPO allocations have traditionally been concentrated among institutional investors, leaving retail users with limited access to primary market subscriptions and often requiring them to buy in at a premium on the secondary market after listing. IPO Express offers a new way to participate. Users can subscribe without opening a traditional securities account. Once subscribed, they are not required to trade or time their exit. MEXC settles mirror credits according to the event rules, using the offering's closing price on its first trading day as the reference. The process involves three steps: selecting the offering, submitting a subscription, and awaiting settlement, with unallocated funds automatically refunded. IPO Express provides retail users with a convenient gateway to participate in selected IPO opportunities.

The subscription period for the SHEIN IPO Express event runs from August 27, 2026, 10:00 (UTC) to August 31, 2026, 10:00 (UTC). The event has a total subscription quota of $1,000,000, divided into three options, each with an individual subscription limit of 100–10,000 USDT:

New User Subscription: $300,000 quota

$300,000 quota General Subscription: $500,000 quota

$500,000 quota Elite Subscription: $200,000 quota, for VVIP users with an M-Score of 800 or above





The subscription price ranges from HKD 47.60 to HKD 49.50 per share (approximately $6.07–$6.32), with the final price determined in accordance with the event rules. Eligible users can also increase their individual subscription limit by completing additional deposit tasks during the event period. To mirror the cost structure of an actual IPO subscription, participation in this event is subject to a subscription fee of approximately 1.0085% and a selling fee of 0.5%, charged at settlement.

The mirror credits provided through this event do not represent direct ownership of SHEIN shares. The final settlement amount depends on the applicable settlement rules and SHEIN's market performance, and may be lower than the user's subscription amount. Full terms, eligibility requirements, and risk disclosures are available on the IPO Express event page.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR team: media@mexc.com

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