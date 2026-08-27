Einride Launches Flip AI, One of the First AI Agents for Electric Fleet Operations

Flip AI to automate workflows that electric fleets, shippers, and charging infrastructure operators run every day

Flip AI is built by Flipturn, the charging and energy management software company Einride acquired in July 2026, and is the first product to ship since the acquisition

Flip AI is part of Einride's strategy to bring more of its underlying technologies and operational experience to the wider market as standalone software offerings





STOCKHOLM, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Einride AB (Nasdaq: ENRD) ("Einride" or the "Company"), a freight technology company driving the transition to cost-efficient autonomous and electric operations for some of the world's largest shippers, today launched Flip AI, one of the first agentic platforms built to automate workflows that electric fleets, shippers, and charging infrastructure operators run every day.

Resolving critical fleet or charging issues currently requires fleet managers to examine data across disconnected systems, including telematics, maintenance portals, chargers, and emails, and then take manual action. Flip AI automates these workflows by reading across a fleet's entire digital stack to build a live operational picture and by acting on users' behalf to highlight and solve problems. For example, Flip AI can autonomously reboot stalled chargers, open vendor tickets with diagnostic data, or text fleet managers about projected delays, replacing multi-step manual processes with automated workflows.

"With Flip AI, we make available some of the capabilities we use in our Saga AI platform to other electric fleet and infrastructure operators," said Roozbeh Charli, Chief Executive Officer at Einride. "Flip AI is built on years of operational experience from running complex logistics networks. It shows how the proprietary technology we've built inside Einride can create immediate value for other industry players."

Flip AI is built by Flipturn, the charging and energy management software company Einride acquired in July 2026, and is the first product to ship since the acquisition. The launch reflects Einride's strategy to bring more of its underlying technologies and operational experience to the wider market as a standalone software offering as Flip AI brings AI capabilities, similar to those of the Saga AI platform used by Einride, to other electric freight and charging infrastructure operators.

"Existing AI systems in this space function as enhanced data analytics engines, but they don't actually solve the physical world problems impacting revenue and operations," said Katie Siegel, Flipturn's CEO. "Flip AI offers the potential to be a huge unlock for teams that would otherwise have to increase staffing to scale their operations."

Flip AI is available today to all fleets and charging operations. Find out more .

About Einride

Founded in Stockholm in 2016, Einride (Nasdaq: ENRD) is a technology leader driving the transition to sustainable, cost-efficient autonomous and electric freight operations. The company's platform integrates AI-powered freight intelligence, proprietary autonomous technology, and one of the world's largest electric heavy-duty fleets. Einride serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and the Middle East through a dual business model encompassing Freight-Capacity-as-a-Service (FCaaS) and a software platform.

Investor & Media Contacts

Einride

Christina Zander

Head of Communications Einride

press@einride.tech

Einride@icrinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the launch of Flip AI (the “Flip AI Launch”) and Einride's expectations with respect to the performance and market adoption of Flip AI. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions available to the Company, and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Any such expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, should be regarded as preliminary and for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (1) risks related to the scaling of the Company’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; (2) the ability to meet stock exchange continuing listing standards; (3) risks associated with changes in laws or regulations applicable to the Company’s solutions and services and the Company’s international operations; (4) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, geopolitical, business, and/or competitive factors; (5) supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of Einride’s solutions; (6) negative perceptions or publicity of the Company; (7) risks related to working with third-party manufacturers for key components of Einride’s solutions; (8) the termination or suspension of any of Einride’s contracts or the reduction in counterparty spending; (9) the ability of Einride to issue securities in the future; (10) the ability of the Company to achieve its potential long-term ARR under its joint business plans with customers; (11) the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Flip AI Launch; (12) costs related to the Flip AI Launch; (13) the ability to successfully scale Flip AI’s operations following its launch; and (14) the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the Flip AI Launch. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Company’s filings with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including under the heading “Risk Factors.” These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and all forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

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