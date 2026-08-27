Smithfield Foods to Participate in Barclays 19th Annual Global Consumer Conference

SMITHFIELD, Va., Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD), an American food company and an industry leader in value-added packaged meats and fresh pork, announced today that President and CEO Shane Smith will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays 19th Annual Global Consumer Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2026, in Boston, MA. The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM EDT.

The link to the live, listen-only webcast can be found on Smithfield Foods’ Investor Relations website here. For anyone unable to participate in the webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s investor relations website through the close of business on March 9, 2027.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world. For more information, please visit investors.smithfieldfoods.com.

Investor Contact:

Julie MacMedan

Email: ir@smithfield.com

Media Contact:

Ray Atkinson

Email: ratkinson@smithfield.com

Cell: 757.576.1383