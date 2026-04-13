Royalton Hotels & Resorts Among Mexico’s Top Three Hospitality Employers





CANCÚN, Mexico, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Mexico continues to strengthen its position as one of the most dynamic tourism markets globally, Royalton Hotels & Resorts has been recognized among Mexico’s Best Employers 2026 by Forbes Mexico, ranking #74 out of 400 companies nationwide and placing among the top three hospitality companies in the country.

This recognition comes at a time of continued expansion for Royalton Hotels & Resorts in Mexico, a market that represents the highest concentration of the company’s all-inclusive portfolio and a central pillar of its global strategy. With a portfolio of all-inclusive resorts that includes brands such as Royalton Luxury Resorts, Royalton CHIC Resorts, and Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts by Royalton, and a strong presence across Cancun, Riviera Maya, and Holbox, supported by a team of more than 4,500 employees across the country, the company continues to invest in its resorts, strengthen its teams, and contribute to the long-term development of the destinations where it operates.

The ranking, developed in collaboration with Statista, is based on independent employee feedback and highlights organizations that are successfully adapting to evolving workforce expectations, where culture, growth, and a strong sense of purpose play an increasingly important role in attracting and retaining talent.

Across its properties, Royalton Hotels & Resorts places a strong emphasis on building environments where teams can grow, develop, and deliver meaningful experiences. From operational roles to leadership positions, the company continues to focus on creating opportunities, fostering collaboration, and strengthening local talent as part of its broader approach to growth.

This approach also extends to how the company connects with the cultural and social moments shaping the country today. Through initiatives such as Royalton Fan Fest, designed around the global excitement of soccer, and the campaign “If Mexico Wins, We All Win,” which offers Mexican travelers booking between April and May 2026 for stays through September 30, 2026 the opportunity to receive a future stay of equivalent value if Mexico wins the world’s biggest sporting event, Royalton Hotels & Resorts continues to bring that connection into the all-inclusive experience, aligning guest engagement with the energy and identity of the destination.

As the company continues to evolve its presence in Mexico, this recognition reinforces the importance of investing not only in infrastructure and product, but in the people who shape the experience at every level.

For more information, please visit www.royalton.com.

About Royalton Hotels & Resorts

Royalton Hotels & Resorts is a leading all-inclusive hospitality company with a curated portfolio of 24 resorts across seven of the Caribbean’s most sought-after destinations, each offering a distinct and immersive signature experience. Its eight brands include the award-winning All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family, known for elevated comfort and thoughtful service through signature features like All-In Connectivity™ and DreamBed™. Royalton Hideaway delivers an upscale adults-only escape designed around Togetherness, with exclusive dining and modern accommodations. Royalton Vessence Resorts introduces The Art of Vacation through a wellness-forward approach to all-inclusive travel, centered on balance and mindful connection. Royalton CHIC Resorts invites guests to Party Your Way with vibrant, adults-only getaways full of style and spontaneity, while Mystique by Royalton offers Miles from Ordinary boutique retreats that celebrate natural beauty, local culture, and laid-back sophistication. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril presents a unique Au Naturel experience for guests 21 and over, with secluded beachfront luxury.

The portfolio also includes Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts by Royalton, where guests can Vacation Like A Star™ in entertainment-infused settings surrounded by iconic memorabilia, and Planet Hollywood Adult Scene by Royalton, where guests can Dodge the Paparazzi in glam, adults-only escapes defined by privacy and exclusivity.

To learn more about Royalton Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.royalton.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc920215-62d0-4be4-a1e9-a8798c5797bf