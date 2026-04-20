Mr. Appliance of River Oaks Hits 100 Five-Star Google Reviews While Holding a 4.9-Star Rating

River Oaks, TX, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Appliance of River Oaks has crossed 100 verified Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating, a mark few local service businesses in River Oaks reach. The locally owned and operated appliance repair company, founded in 2021, built that record one repair at a time across River Oaks and the surrounding Inner Loop neighborhoods.

Mr. Appliance of River Oaks - Greg Bahry, Owner

Demand for in-home appliance repair has grown steadily, and homeowners across River Oaks, Bellaire, Memorial, and West University have turned to Mr. Appliance when a broken refrigerator, washer, dryer, dishwasher, or oven cannot wait. The company responds the same day and offers 24/7 emergency appliance repair in River Oaks for situations that cannot be scheduled around a normal workweek.

“We're not just a repair company. We're a neighborhood resource,” says Greg Bahry, owner at Mr. Appliance of River Oaks. “Our commitment is simple: show up on time, fix it right the first time, and treat every home as if it were our own. The next 100 reviews will be earned the same way as the first, one great experience at a time.”

Appliance repair services in River Oaks

Mr. Appliance of River Oaks repairs all major household appliances. Services include refrigerator repair in River Oaks covering French door, side-by-side, and built-in models; washer and dryer repair for all major brands and configurations; dishwasher repair with fast turnaround; gas and electric oven, range, and stove repair; microwave and garbage disposal repair; and freezer and ice maker repair. Residents searching for the best appliance repair near River Oaks consistently rank the company among the highest-rated options in Houston.

Serving River Oaks and Houston's Inner Loop

The company serves River Oaks, Bellaire, Bunker Hill Village, Hedwig Village, Hunters Creek Village, Memorial, Meyerland, Piney Point Village, and West University. As part of the nationally recognized Mr. Appliance franchise network, it brings the support of a national brand together with the responsiveness of a locally owned and operated business. Every service professional is background-checked, uniformed, and trained to service all major appliance brands.

“Crossing 100 Google reviews is a genuine milestone for a business that started from scratch in 2021,” Bahry says. “We are adding to our appliance repair team this year to keep pace with the growth we are seeing across Houston's Inner Loop. Our customers in River Oaks, Bellaire, and Meyerland expect fast, reliable service, and we intend to keep delivering it.”

Licensed, insured, and locally invested

Mr. Appliance of River Oaks is fully licensed and insured. The company sources parts from regional vendors and employs local service professionals, keeping its investment in the River Oaks community direct. Homeowners looking for same-day appliance repair in Houston's River Oaks area have a rated, vetted option they can call the day something breaks.

Book appliance repair in River Oaks

Houston homeowners can reach Mr. Appliance of River Oaks by calling 713-574-7339 or visiting their website https://www.mrappliance.com/river-oaks/.

Mr. Appliance of River Oaks - Team - Javier & Travis

About Mr. Appliance of River Oaks

Founded in 2021, Mr. Appliance of River Oaks is a locally owned and operated appliance repair company serving River Oaks, Bellaire, Meyerland, Memorial, West University, and surrounding communities. Part of the nationally recognized Mr. Appliance franchise network, the company pairs the backing of a trusted national brand with neighborhood-level service. With a 4.9-star Google rating and more than 100 verified reviews, it is one of the top-rated appliance repair providers in Houston's Inner Loop.

Press Inquiries

Mr. Appliance of River Oaks

Greg Bahry, Owner

Phone: +1 713-574-7339

Email: riveroaks [at] mrappliance.com

Address: 1923 Washington Ave, Suite 2050, Houston, TX 77007

Website: https://www.mrappliance.com/river-oaks/