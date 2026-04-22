Pushpay Announces Acquisition of Nurture.io, Adding Pastoral Care and Engagement Intelligence for Churches

REDMOND, Wash., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay , the leading payments and engagement solution for faith-based organizations, today announces the acquisition of Nurture.io , a pastoral care and engagement platform purpose-built to help ministry leaders know and grow their people. Nurture will enable Pushpay to deliver an intelligent pastoral care layer to its existing product portfolio – connecting insights to action within its giving platform, church management system (ChMS), and Resi livestreaming technology.

"The Nurture team created something the Church has needed for a long time. Today, ministry leaders collect data to better know and serve their people, but it’s often scattered across multiple digital silos. Nurture's platform breaks down those silos, connects the dots between data points, and presents a holistic picture of an individual's engagement to identify those who need ministering the most,” said Kenny Wyatt, CEO of Pushpay. "I believe this will be the next frontier of what technology can do for the Church – where ministry leaders don't just have data about their congregation, they have the insight and the tools to act before someone disconnects from the Church.”

Nurture.io was founded by Luke Denton, a former executive pastor at one of the leading churches in America, after experiencing the shepherding gap firsthand. Nurture.io brings visibility from across a church's entire tech stack, aggregating data from more than 17 industry integrations including church management systems, giving platforms, and communication tools. From a unified view, pastors are able to catch disengagement early and are equipped with the tools to act on it. Not as a replacement of human connection, but a force multiplier for the connection that is the heart of ministry.

"The question was never 'Can we see the data?' It was always 'Does our team know exactly what to do about it?' That's what Nurture solves. Many tools can help you do metrics, but Nurture helps you do ministry,” said Luke Denton, Founder and CEO of Nurture.io . “Partnering with Pushpay means we can bring proven strategies and deep accountability to every church that's tired of losing people they never knew were leaving."

Churches already embrace technology as a critical component in their ministry, with 91% of church leaders indicating that technology helps them better care for their community. Yet only 9% say technology primarily helps with discipleship, which is the very work Nurture is built to support. In fact, churches leveraging Nurture today see nearly 2.8 times more of their at-risk attendees return back to church, are nearly three times more likely to re-engage lapsed volunteers, and see a 145% increase on average in the number of lapsed donors who begin giving again.

Pushpay has spent years helping churches attract, welcome, and mobilize their people. But with the average church juggling seven to ten different technology tools, critical ministry signals get lost in the gaps. Nurture.io builds on Pushpay’s Engagement Journey strategy , and will bring previously invisible touchpoints into view, like events and email, and turn those signals into intentional one-to-one discipleship opportunities.

Denton will continue in an active leadership capacity as the Nurture team focuses on serving its customers and building toward the next generation of its platform. Over time, churches can expect greater investment in the Nurture roadmap and deeper integration across the combined Pushpay, Resi, and Nurture experience. Nurture also reinforces its commitment to integrating across the broader church technology ecosystem, meaning churches do not have to be a Pushpay customer to experience the benefits of Nurture technology.

To learn more about Pushpay or today’s announcement, visit www.pushpay.com .

About Pushpay

Pushpay empowers mission-based organizations to engage their communities. We exist to bring people together and help people be known. Through our innovative suite of products, we cultivate generosity by streamlining donation processes, enhancing communication, and strengthening connection. Whether managing donations, organizing events, or connecting with community members, Pushpay’s integrated tools enable ministry leaders to focus on what matters most – growing their ministry and deepening engagement. For more information visit www.pushpay.com .

About Nurture.io

Founded in 2024 by Luke Denton, a former executive pastor at one of the largest churches in the United States, Nurture.io is a pastoral care and engagement platform that helps churches know and care for every person in their congregation. Nurture aggregates data from a church's existing tech stack—through more than 17 industry integrations—and surfaces real-time engagement signals, empowering ministry staff to take intentional, relational action before someone walks out the back door for good. For more information, visit Nurture.io .

PR Contact: PR@pushpay.com

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