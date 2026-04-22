Questex’s Sensors Converge 2026 Expo Floor Nearly Sold Out as Event Momentum Accelerates

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sensors Converge, North America’s leading event focused exclusively on sensors and sensing technologies, today announces its 2026 expo floor is 90% sold out, reflecting strong industry demand and continued momentum heading into the May 5–7 event at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

The event brings together a rapidly growing community of engineers, developers, and technology leaders working across sensors, AI, embedded systems, connectivity, and power management to build the next generation of intelligent systems.

Strong Industry Momentum and New Exhibitor Growth

Sensors Converge 2026 will feature 150+ exhibitors, including 50+ new companies showcasing the latest innovations across the sensing ecosystem.

Newly confirmed exhibitors and sponsors include Ceramtec, Si-Ware Systems, Bootloop, Porex, Sensor Biometrics, Texas Instruments and Sensirion, joining a growing list of companies presenting technologies that power smarter, more connected systems.

The expo floor will also feature top sponsors and returning industry leaders across semiconductors, sensors, embedded systems, AI, and connectivity, reinforcing Sensors Converge’s position as the go-to destination for engineering-driven innovation.

Top sponsors include STMicroelectronics, Microchip, ams OSRAM, Analog Devices, Edge Impulse, Smart Microsystems, WinSource Electronics, Mouser Electronics, Murata, and TDK InvenSense.

A Comprehensive Showcase of Next-Generation Technologies

The Sensors Converge expo floor delivers a systems-level view of innovation, enabling attendees to explore technologies spanning:

Sensors and MEMS

Edge AI and machine learning

Embedded systems and processing

Connectivity and IoT

Power management and energy efficiency





With thousands of engineers and decision-makers expected to attend, the expo floor provides a high-value environment for companies to demonstrate solutions, build partnerships, and engage directly with buyers evaluating new technologies.

Immersive Expo Floor Features and Experiences

In addition to the expansive exhibitor showcase, the 2026 event will feature a range of interactive and experiential elements designed to drive engagement and collaboration, including:

Converge Park — A central hub for networking, collaboration, and industry connection

— A central hub for networking, collaboration, and industry connection Main Stage — Featuring keynote sessions and high-impact discussions on emerging trends

— Featuring keynote sessions and high-impact discussions on emerging trends Live Theater — Short-form presentations, product demos, and thought leadership sessions on the expo floor

— Short-form presentations, product demos, and thought leadership sessions on the expo floor Startup Zone — Highlighting emerging companies and breakthrough technologies shaping the future

— Highlighting emerging companies and breakthrough technologies shaping the future EDGE AI FOUNDATION Pavilion — Showcasing the latest advancements in edge AI and intelligent systems

— Showcasing the latest advancements in edge AI and intelligent systems Sensors Converge Connect (Hosted Buyer Program) — Curated one-to-one meetings between exhibitors and qualified decision-makers

— Curated one-to-one meetings between exhibitors and qualified decision-makers Autonomous Vehicle Positioning Demo — A live vehicle demo from Hexagon and Murata will showcase safety-certified, lane-level positioning for autonomous systems, demonstrating Hexagon’s GNSS+INS positioning engine, real-time corrections services, and Murata’s advanced MEMS IMU sensor for high precision positioning and automated headlight leveling.

— A live vehicle demo from Hexagon and Murata will showcase safety-certified, lane-level positioning for autonomous systems, demonstrating Hexagon’s GNSS+INS positioning engine, real-time corrections services, and Murata’s advanced MEMS IMU sensor for high precision positioning and automated headlight leveling. Robotics Demonstrations — Attendees can experience next-generation robotics in action, including humanoid and quadruped robots from Toborlife AI, alongside hands-on demonstrations from Melexis featuring Tactaxis technology and inductive encoders that enable precise motion control and sensing in robotic systems.

— Attendees can experience next-generation robotics in action, including humanoid and quadruped robots from Toborlife AI, alongside hands-on demonstrations from Melexis featuring Tactaxis technology and inductive encoders that enable precise motion control and sensing in robotic systems. Electric Vehicle Showcase — Attendees will get an up-close look at the most awarded electric vehicles on the road today. Rivian is bringing the R1T and R1S to showcase the cutting-edge compute architecture and hardware that powers the Rivian Platform.

— Attendees will get an up-close look at the most awarded electric vehicles on the road today. Rivian is bringing the R1T and R1S to showcase the cutting-edge compute architecture and hardware that powers the Rivian Platform. Expo Floor Reception — A high-energy networking event bringing together attendees, exhibitors, and industry leaders to connect, unwind, and build relationships in a relaxed expo floor setting.

— A high-energy networking event bringing together attendees, exhibitors, and industry leaders to connect, unwind, and build relationships in a relaxed expo floor setting. Best of Sensors Awards Ceremony — Celebrating the industry’s most innovative technologies and leaders, this annual awards program recognizes excellence across the sensing ecosystem and highlights breakthrough advancements shaping the future.





These features are designed to maximize engagement, facilitate meaningful connections, and create opportunities for attendees and exhibitors to collaborate in real time.

Driving Innovation Across the Ecosystem

“Sensors Converge continues to be the central meeting point for the engineering community building next-generation intelligent systems,” said David Drain, Show Director, Sensors Converge. “With the expo floor nearly sold out and strong participation from both established leaders and emerging companies, this year’s event will deliver unmatched opportunities for innovation, discovery, and collaboration.”

Register Now

Sensors Converge takes place May 5–7, 2026 at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

To learn more or register, visit: www.sensorsconverge.com

To register for a media pass, click here.

Interested in sponsoring or exhibiting? Contact msandberg@questex.com.

Follow Sensors Converge on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Sensors Converge

Sensors Converge (www.sensorsconverge.com), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start over 40 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Experiential Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Sensors at www.fiercesensors.com.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

Senior Director, Marketing

csoucy@questex.com